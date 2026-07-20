TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match, The Righteous Deletion for the TNA Tag Team Titles at the Hardy Compound

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Nic Nemeth vs. KC Navarro for the TNA World Championship
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs,. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the TNA Tag Team Titles in The Righteous Deletion at the Hardy Compound
-Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
-Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
-Moose and Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 1-2 in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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