WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax in a qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam

Powell’s POV: Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill qualified for the five-way ladder match last week. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).