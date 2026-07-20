WWE releases details on WrestleMania 43 watch parties, NXT Stand & Deliver, and AAA Eternal Glory

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the Infosys Theater hosting WrestleMania 43 watch parties, NXT Stand & Deliver, and AAA Eternal Glory.

July 20, 2026 – WWE today announced NXT Stand & Deliver, NXT’s marquee annual event, and AAA Eternal Glory will take place at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York during WrestleMania 43 weekend in April 2027, creating a city-wide moment for fans to celebrate the global two-night event.

Prior to Stand & Deliver and Eternal Glory, WWE will host official WrestleMania 43 watch parties at Infosys Theater, transforming the versatile venue into an immersive live viewing experience for the WWE Universe, complete with giant LED screens, brand activations, merchandise and more. Additional details regarding official WrestleMania 43 watch parties in cities around the country, including major commercial venues and select COSM locations, will be announced soon.

Complementing the weekend events, WWE and Fanatics will partner to deliver interactive fan experiences and exclusive WrestleMania 43 retail activations to New York.

Additional ticket, event and fan experience details will be announced in the coming months. Fans can register now to be the first to receive general event information by visiting: http://wwe.com/WM43Weekend .

In September 2025, WWE, in partnership with The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), on behalf of HE Turki Alalshikh, announced that Riyadh Season will host WrestleMania 43 in 2027 in Riyadh, marking the first time that the cultural phenomenon will be staged outside of North America.