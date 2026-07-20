WWE Raw preview: Tonight’s penultimate Raw before SummerSlam

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins kicks off the show

-Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight

-Chad Gable appears

-Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio appear

Powell’s POV: Dom got upset at the SummerSlam Kickoff event and demanded that Danhausen bring his money to Raw, and Danhausen said he’d be there. Raw will be live from Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).