NFL legend Tom Brady reportedly in talks with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Will former NFL star Tom Brady become the next big-name celebrity to have a pro wrestling match? TMZ reports that there are “ongoing conversations” between WWE and the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Read more via TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Knock me over with a feather. Brady has been playing up issues with Logan Paul for a while now. It continued at Fanatics Fest and the World Cup final over the weekend. No word yet as to whether this will all lead to Brady joining forces with longtime teammate (with two different teams) Rob Gronkowski, who hosted WrestleMania 36 and got physically involved at WrestleMania 33.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)