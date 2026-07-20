GCW “The Tussle In Tulsa” results (7/19): Vetter’s review of VNDL48 vs. Cowboy Way and Gabby Forza, Marcus Mathers vs. Cappuccino Jones, Bear Bronson vs. Brick Savage

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “The Tussle In Tulsa”

July 19, 2026, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, at the Property Event Center

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This is GCW’s Oklahoma debut (State No. 38)! They are debuting in Nebraska (39) and Minnesota (40!) in a couple of weeks, and promoter Brett Lauderdale announced this week that he’s saving Massachusetts for the 50th state in fall 2027. So, a lot of states that don’t normally get major wrestling shows (North Dakota! Idaho!) will be getting GCW events soon.

* The show opened with footage of someone in a red mask attacking Vipress as she entered the building in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. More footage aired from the Dallas event.

* To the venue! This is a plain room, possibly a convention center hall, with tan walls. We’re opening with a scramble! The lights are on, and this looks good. The crowd was maybe 250. John Mosley and Emil Jay provided commentary. I don’t know if it’s technically a sellout, but it might be. As the name of the show implies, Broken Arrow is part of the Tulsa metro area in northeast Oklahoma (and northeast of Oklahoma City).

1. Danny Orion vs. “Sturdy” Sal Mistretta vs. Gypsy Mac vs. Gavin Ash vs. “Sugar” Caine Carter vs. KJ Valentine. My first time seeing KJ; he’s a Black man and wears a mask. Mac hit each of the guys. She hit some chops on Sal, then a running Facewash. KJ hit a running kick in the corner on Mac. Carter hit a spin kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb on KJ and got a nearfall at 2:00. The scrawny kid Ash hit a series of kicks on Carter. He hit a moonsault to the floor. Sal grabbed his football, dove through the ropes to the floor, and spiked it at 4:00.

Mac hit a top-rope crossbody block onto all the guys on the floor. Orion grabbed her and hit a second-rope German Suplex! Mac rolled up Danny for a nearfall at 5:30. Danny stood up and hit a powerbomb on her. Sal hit a rolling forearm strike. Danny hit an inverted suplex, dropping Carter on his stomach. Mac hit a top-rope crossbody block on Orion and got a nearfall at 7:30. Sal hit a German Suplex on Mac, then a football tackle. Orion hit a Trustfall. Ash hit his awesome Shooting Star Press for a nearfall, but Mac made the save.

Mac dove through the ropes and hit a tornado DDT on Sal. Carter hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor! Orion hit a Lionsault on KJ. KJ hit a Poison Rana on Orion, then a corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 9:30. Orion hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone, and landed on his feet! In the ring, Orion hit his top-rope flying Crucifix Driver to pin KJ Valentine. That was pretty good. GCW scrambles are usually pretty entertaining and a good way to lead off the show.

Danny Orion defeated “Sturdy” Sal Mistretta, Gypsy Mac, Gavin Ash, “Sugar” Caine Carter and KJ Valentine at 10:37.

* Footage aired of the tag title match from Saturday, where Hook made a surprise appearance and helped Jordan Oliver and Alec Price retain their belts.

2. Cappuccino Jones vs. Marcus Mathers. This is a WWE ID showcase! I’ve noted that Jones has been wearing clothes as if he stepped back in time to the 1960s — he’s morphed into PWG star The Human Tornado! This should be great. Cap is from the Oklahoma indy scene. Mathers wore his Phillies blue gear. A loud “Cappuccino!” chant before the bell. An intense lockup to open. Basic reversals early with neither man able to get an advantage. Cap hit a dropkick at 2:00 and was fired up. Mathers hit a shotgun dropkick and a flying forearm in the corner. He hit a running penalty kick on the apron.

In the ring, Mathers hit a snap suplex into the corner. Jones hit a top-rope crossbody block at 6:00, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Cap hit a dropkick. Marcus hit his corner fadeaway stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He hit some LOUD chops. Cap hit the half-and-half suplex, then the Decaffinator swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:30, and he jawed at the ref! Cap missed the Froggy Brew elbow drop. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mathers got his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw and his fisherman’s buster for the pin! The crowd didn’t like that!

Marcus Mathers defeated Cappuccino Jones at 9:53.

* They hugged afterwards. Mathers got on the mic, and the crowd again chanted, “Cappuccino.” Mathers put over Cap. Cap left. Mathers continued speaking. He is heading to Minnesota … and he wants to face Avery Styles ! That will take place on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 1!

* Emil Jay was speaking in the ring. “Shotgun” Dan Webber, a heavyset Black man, got in the ring. I don’t know him. He’s here to prove he’s the best in Oklahoma! He was cut off by KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse. Orso said he and Stackhouse were the best from Oklahoma,” but we left this shitty state,” and that got boos. They started to brawl, but it’s two-on-one, and we don’t have a ref. Sam and KJ quickly got control, and they tossed Dan to the floor. Two other guys I don’t know came out to check on Webber. (Unclear why, but no on-screen graphics tonight.)

3) KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse vs. “The Trendsetters” Andre West and Nelly Rivers. These guys are both slim, short Black men. It doesn’t appear either wrestler has a cagematch.net entry yet, but I see they both have several matches available on IWTV. KJ opened against Rivers, who has long dreadlocks. West, who is bald and wore a white bandana, entered and brawled with Orso. Rivers tagged back in and hit a top rope splash onto KJ at 3:00. Rivers nailed a superkick and a Sling Blade clothesline. Rivers hit a springboard crossbody block on KJ for a nearfall.

KJ and Sam hit stereo moves to flatten Rivers. Sam hit a Black Hole Slam on Rivers for a nearfall, but West made the save. West hit some jab punches on Orso, but KJ hit a superkick. The Trendsetters worked together to beat up the 400+ Stackhouse in a corner and get him off his feet. West hit a frog splash, and Rivers hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall at 7:30, but Sam kicked out! KJ hit his Character Assassination (double stomp to the back of the head) on West, while Stackhouse hit a piledriver on Rivers, and the heels got stereo pins.

KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse defeated “The Trendsetters” Andre West and Nelly Rivers at 8:21.

* Orso got on the mic and declared they are the best tag team in GCW, and they aren’t finished with Jordan Oliver and Alec Price.

4. Wrangler Rhett vs. Joey Janela for the WFC Title. My first time seeing Rhett, who wore clown makeup on his face and a straw hat. He’s got a nice, shiny belt around his waist, too! Emil said that Rhett is the champion of Wrestling For A Cause, the Oklahoma promotion where the Trendsetters also appear. Outside of that makeup, he looks like a farmer/cowboy. Standing switches to open. Joey hit a shoulder tackle at 1:30, and he choked Rhett in the ropes. Rhett hit a bodyslam. Joey hit a powerbomb, then a snap Dragon Suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Mosley and Emil talked about Janela’s recent losing streak. Joey tried to choke Rhett with his bib overall suspenders, and we got a “F— you, Joey!” chant. On the floor, Joey hit a suplex at 6:30. Rhett hit a flying clothesline from the apron to the floor, where Joey was seated in the front row. In the ring, Rhett hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Janela hit a suplex, then a second-rope fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Rhett speared Joey through a door in the corner, then hit a second-rope flying leg drop for a nearfall.

Joey dropped him with a superkick at 12:00, and he cracked door debris over Rhett’s back. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver onto the door debris for a nearfall at 13:30. Joey whipped Rhett into door debris in the corner. They traded forearm strikes. Rhett bounced on Joey’s back as Joey was in the ropes, ‘riding him like a bull.’ Joey hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 17:00. He hit a package piledriver for a nearfall. Joey hit a buzzsaw kick. Rhett hit a DDT for the pin. Solid; Joey did what he could here.

Wrangler Rhett defeated Joey Janela to retain the WFC Title at 18:17.

5. Bear Bronson vs. Brick Savage. This should be awesome. Two big guys. TNA wrestler versus new MLW wrestler. Again, Brick has the build and size of Bronson Reed, and he’s a beast. An intense lockup to open. Brick is a bit taller and also heavier. They traded shoulder blocks with neither going down, and we got a “beef!” chant. Brick finally knocked him down at 2:00. Brick hit a bodyslam. They brawled to the floor and traded forearm strikes. They looped the room and fought away from ringside.

They brawled back to ringside. In the ring, Brick hit a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Bear hit a back-body drop. Bear hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Brick hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo clotheslines at 11:30, and both collapsed. They both went under the ring and each grabbed a door and set them up in opposite corners.

Brick speared Bear through a door. Bear popped to his feet, and he pushed Brick through a door at 14:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Brick hit a pumphandle swinging Angle Slam for a nearfall; Emil popped for the move. Brick hit a powerbomb onto the door debris and got a nearfall at 15:30. Bear hit a fallaway slam onto the door debris. Bear hit a frog splash onto door debris over Brick’s chest and got a believable nearfall! Bear immediately hit a Choke Bomb for the pin! “What a fight!” Emil said.

Bear Bronson defeated Brick Savage at 17:19.

* Backstage, we heard from Jordan Oliver, Alec Price and Leedz Lewis. They have a six-man tag tonight! It’s the first time I have heard Leedz speak, and he speaks English well. (I’ve been to Paris twice, and it’s fairly accurate to say everyone in Paris under the age of 30 speaks English. That isn’t true throughout the rest of the country!)

6. Leedz Lewis and “Busta & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “Team Bizarre” Merc, Titan Yin, and Mr. Nasty. Three new faces for me. Yin is a small man of Asian heritage. Mr. Nasty is a big and thick Black man; he is a legit 6’3″. Merc is white and wore a ship captain’s hat. Everyone shook hands before the bell, except Merc, who is apparently a heel in this territory. Leedz and Yin, the shortest man on each team, opened with basic reversals, and Leedz hit an armdrag. Price and Oliver hit their team leg drops on Mr. Nasty, who was still wearing his purple vest that makes me think of The Godfather.

Yin hit a double huracanrana on the tag champs. Mr. Nasty hit a big Pounce! Merc hit a spinebuster on Oliver for a nearfall at 4:00. Merc forcibly tagged Mr. Nasty back in — they aren’t getting along! Merc hit a buttbump in the corner on Oliver, and the local trio was in charge. Leedz got a hot tag, and he hit some big roundhouse kicks to Mr. Nasty’s chest. However, Merc slammed Leedz face-first onto the ring apron at 5:30. Price got a hot tag and unloaded a series of punches in the corner on Yin. Price dropkicked Merc to the floor.

Team GCW all hit kicks in the corner on Yin, and Price dropped Yin ‘snake-eyes’ in the corner at 8:30. Yin hit a Sliced Bread on Price for a nearfall. Oliver and Mr. Nasty got hot tags, and they brawled. Nasty hit a slap that sent Jordan flying! Merc hit a discus forearm on Leedz. Jordan hit a Mafia Kick at 10:00, and he was fired up! We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Mr. Nasty hit teammate Merc! Oliver hit a German Suplex on Mr. Nasty! Suddenly, everyone was down.

Mr. Nasty got to his corner, but Merc hopped off the apron and wouldn’t tag in! He grabbed Mr. Nasty’s ankles to knock him down, and he crotched Mr. Nasty around the ring post and left! Leedz tagged back in to face Yin, the only man left standing on his team. Those two traded forearm strikes. Oliver tagged in, but Yin hit a series of kicks. Yin hit a Lethal Injection on Price! Leedz hit a Lethal Injection on Yin. Oliver hit a German Suplex, and Price hit a clothesline. Price hit a Doomsday Double Stomp for a believable nearfall at 14:00, but Yin kicked out! Leedz hit a Doomsday Canadian Destroyer, and Price made the cover for the pin! That was great stuff.

Leedz Lewis and “Busta & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated “Team Bizarre” Merc, Titan Yin, and Mr. Nasty at 14:41.

* Oliver got on the mic and put Titan Yin and Mr. Nasty. They all shook hands again. KJ Orso hopped in the ring, holding a kendo stick, and he attacked Leedz, Oliver, and Price! Stackhouse also got in the ring, and they beat up the GCW babyface trio! Orso demanded a rematch for the tag team titles! KJ hit the Character Assassination double stomp to the back of Leedz’ head.

* Emil and Mosley ran down not just the upcoming GCW shows, but upcoming shows in the Oklahoma scene. This is how it’s done! This is the right way for two promotions to collaborate, and both sides benefit. Bravo.

7. Gabby Forza vs. Christian Napier. Christian scooped her up at the bell and ran her back-first into the corner. She hit a bodyslam. She caught him and hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Napier hit a running knee to the gut, and he got a nearfall at 1:00. Gabby hit some splashes into the corner. Gabby hit a Gorilla Press, and that popped the crowd. She was setting up for a delayed vertical suplex, but Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar ran in and attacked her. The bell rang. (GCW rules are so inconsistent. Many times, this is all fine and legal.) Manders and Thomas Shire ran in for the save. Looks like our tag match has been turned into a six-person tag!

Gabby Forza defeated Christian Napier via DQ at 2:18.

8. Gabby Forza and “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire vs. “VNDL 48” Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar, and Christian Napier. We got a bell! All six fought on the floor and looped through the room. Gabby paired off with Atticus as they brawled by a far wall. Manders hit Napier with a crutch at 2:00, then returned it to a fan. All six sat down across from each other and traded punches. Gabby threw a chair at Napier’s face (I still hate that, regardless of who does it!) They all continued to fight around the ring.

Napier and Gabby got in at 4:30 and traded forearm strikes. Christian hit a spin kick to her face! We got a loud, “F— Ohio!” chant. (Seriously, why does everyone in the U.S. hate Ohio?) Two doors were set up in corners in the ring. Otis tossed Manders through a door at 6:00. The heels threw Gabby through a door. Gabby popped up! The babyfaces grabbed door debris and repeatedly hit VNDL 48 over the head with the pieces. Gabby hit repeated clotheslines in the corner.

Gabby hit a Samoan Drop on Otis. Shire and Manders each hit a bodyslam, so they had the heels all lined up on the mat. Shire and Manders flipped Gabby onto them. Someone threw a fireball in Manders’ eyes at 9:30! Gabby hit a double back suplex. Napier hit a Helluva Kick and a Shellshock swinging faceplant on Gabby. Vipress ran into the ring and hit a stunner on Napier! She grabbed the Ultraviolent Title belt and struck Otis with it. Gabby hit the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) on Napier for the pin! A crowd-pleasing brawl.

Gabby Forza and “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire defeated “VNDL 48” Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar, and Christian Napier at 10:47.

* Vipress got on the mic, and she’s sick of VNDL 48 (aren’t we all?).

Final Thoughts: I enjoyed this show. Bronson vs. Brick was every bit as good as anticipated, and it earned match of the night. The Oliver/Price/Leedz trio takes second. Mathers-Cap could have been the show-stealer, but they wrapped it up sooner than I expected. That earned third. A good brawl in the main event earns honorable mention.

This was a good showcase for the Oklahoma scene guys. I have seen their names in results, but I’ve never watched a full Wrestling For A Cause show. (I checked out some of Cap Jones’ matches when he first signed his WWE ID deal). The Trendsetters were fun. The guys opposite Price’s team were good. No real complaints about this show.