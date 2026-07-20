TNA Impact rating: Did Impact return to the top 100 in Thursday’s cable ratings?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 286,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Thursday’s viewership count was up from the June 25 Impact’s 188,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, also up from the 0.02 rating from the June 25 show.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. It’s good to see TNA crack the top 100 again after the July 2 and July 9 Impacts came up short. We do not have ratings information for those episodes, so I went with the June 25 numbers for comparison purposes above.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)