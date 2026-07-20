Paige says her heart was never in AEW, recalls her surprise return and winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Brie Bella

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Nikki and Brie Show with guest Paige

Hosts: Nikki Bella and Brie Bella

Available via SiriusXM (video below)

Paige on her impromptu match with Brie during WrestleMania (13:48-15:58)

Brie Garcia: Paige, for you, when you got that phone call saying, “Can you get booted up in five days to be Brie’s tag partner.”

Nikki Garcia: I mean, that was nuts.

Paige: It was nuts.

Brie Garcia: Yeah. What was that phone call like for you?

Paige: It was crazy because it was Hunter, Triple H, calling me and we were already in talks about potentially doing something maybe, but it was very last second where they’re like, can you come to Mania and take Nikki’s place for a second? You know, and I’m like, “Uh, sure,” so I ended up seeing you in Alabama or wherever.

Brie Garcia: I know. We were like two ships passing in the night in Alabama, which was so random. Which backstory, if you guys don’t know, Paige literally was getting cleared. We were checking her to get cleared. She gets the phone call, and Nikki and I are coming in so Nikki can get surgery on her ankle. I mean, when you say stars align, it was the universe wanting something to happen.

Paige: Oh, yeah. It was definitely the timing and everything was strange in the best way, but yeah, they were like, “All right,” and it was the Monday before Mania, and then I was like, “Okay, well, I’m going to be in Vegas anyway, because I’m going to be doing my podcast and signings and all that kind of stuff,” so I don’t think it will look too strange if I’m around, but everyone was kind of guessing. Everyone was just like, “Oh, Nikki’s hurt. The only person I could potentially replace that would be Paige, right?” So, people were starting to guess, and then the day of Mania, I was supposed to go to a signing, and then the last second, they pulled the signing and got me to go to Mania, and I was like, “Well, that gives it away then,” because I had to cancel the signing, and also, we got so frustrated, you guys, because it leaked the day before.

Brie Garcia: Yeah. I’m so gonna find that stooge.

Paige: I know. I was like, “We can’t have surprises anymore?” It was the most frustrating thing ever, and we were just like, “Okay, well, we’ll just make the most of it. People are kind of guessing that I’m gonna be there anyway, but the reaction was just bonkers, dude.