AEW Dynamite on-site report: A lively crowd elevated an otherwise uneven show, Tony Khan’s appearance, ROH six-man tag match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Brian Wilkins attended the AEW Dynamite event on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall and sent the following report.

AEW returned to Boston on Wednesday night for the promotion’s sixth edition of its flagship series, Dynamite, in the city. The show emanated from MGM Music Hall, a performing arts venue connected to Fenway Park. AEW last ran the building in April 2025 for back-to-back Dynamite and Collision tapings.

There was already a noticeable buzz outside the venue hours before doors opened at 6:30 p.m. Hundreds of fans wearing MJF, Kenny Omega, and AEW-branded shirts filled the bars and clubs along Lansdowne Street, just steps away from Major League Baseball’s oldest ballpark.

Once inside, fans quickly began lining up at the merchandise stand in the main lobby. The line eventually stretched up the stairs and onto the venue’s second floor. A second — or even third — merchandise table would have been a welcome addition, as some fans appeared to wait close to 45 minutes to purchase shirts, masks and posters.

Wait times aside, it was clear that Boston had once again shown up for AEW, with few, if any, empty seats visible. While MGM Music Hall has a capacity of approximately 5,000 for concerts, AEW appeared to have sold out all 3,000-plus seats made available for the show.

The evening kicked off around 7:45 p.m. with one Ring of Honor six-man tag team match. The Opps’ Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Anthony Bowens defeated The Frat House in a relatively quick match. It was a perfectly fine opener as fans continued finding their seats and settling in for the next two hours.

After the ring crew replaced the ROH ring skirt with the Dynamite branding, announcer Justin Roberts entered the ring to warm up the crowd. As with the last several Boston-area shows, multiple chants were calling for the company to bring a pay-per-view to the city. Roberts once again noted that “people are always listening.”

At the top of the hour, following a brief countdown, Dynamite officially began with pyro blasting from the stage as the show’s theme played. As I’m sure viewers could tell on television, the Boston crowd brought plenty of energy and excitement throughout the night.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Death Riders’ Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia in an AEW Tag Team Championship match to open the show. The match appeared to take many fans by surprise, as it had only been announced on social media shortly before the show.

AEW has been doing it for a while now, but Copeland still seemed genuinely touched as he stood in the ring and took in the moment while fans continued singing his “Metalingus” entrance theme after the music stopped playing.

Next, Andrade El Idolo defeated Jake Doyle in a solid match. The Boston fans were firmly behind Andrade and enthusiastically joined in with his new “How you know?” catchphrase.

After the match, the crew prepared the ring for Kenny Omega’s World Title Celebration. The new champion emerged to thunderous applause as pyro blasted from the entrance stage. Joined in the ring by the Young Bucks, Omega was presented with the traditional AEW World Championship belt, officially retiring MJF’s “Triple B” version.

Will Ospreay’s music then hit, and he made his way to the ring to congratulate Omega while continuing to set the table for their upcoming match at All Out at Wembley Stadium next month. Ospreay received a massive star reaction, with many fans seemingly anticipating that he would leave that show as champion.

Kevin Knight later joined the celebration and challenged Omega to a championship match at the next pay-per-view, Redemption. While fans seem to appreciate Knight, having him challenge for the World Title ahead of a show with little time available to build the match appeared to miss the mark slightly.

Brodido’s Bandido and Brody King defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo in a fun match that, in some ways, felt like something you might have seen on a 1990s WWF house show.

Kyle Fletcher successfully defended the AEW International Championship against Komander in what was probably the best match of the night. Both men worked hard to put on a show for the crowd, and Komander’s performance even prompted some fans to chant “new champ” in hopes of witnessing a surprise upset.

Darby Allin defeated Brian Cage in a match that eventually spilled outside the ring. Cage appears to be at his biggest ever, while Allin seems to have settled comfortably back into the upper midcard following his brief run as AEW World Champion.

The main event saw Lena Kross, Megan Bayne and Mercedes Moné defeat Hyan, Maya World and Willow Nightingale. Moné was extremely popular with her hometown Boston crowd, but the match and its placement on the card seemingly fell a little flat.

There was nothing particularly wrong with the match itself, but the fans in attendance appeared to be hoping for something more substantial to close the show.

AEW owner Tony Khan appeared afterward and once again teased bringing a pay-per-view to the city but didn’t confirm anything. Khan noted that he doesn’t have anything scheduled yet but acknowledged the city of Boston “definitely deserves it.”

Final Thoughts: Coming off last week’s major “Beach Break” episode, which featured an AEW World Title change, and with the next pay-per-view only two weeks away, this show would rank toward the bottom of AEW’s visits to Boston.

Since the second episode of Dynamite in 2019, Boston-area fans have consistently shown up for AEW at MGM Music Hall, Agganis Arena, and TD Garden. While each of those shows has been solid, there seems to be a growing sentiment that bringing a pay-per-view to the city is long overdue.

This was still a good and enjoyable episode of Dynamite, but it wasn’t the type of show likely to inspire a massive turnout in Boston unless some major matches had been announced ahead of time.