Limitless Wrestling “Crunch Time” results (7/17): Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak and Starstruck vs. Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, and Leedz Lewis, Lio Rush vs. 23 Hazard for the ROH TV Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Crunch Time”

July 17, 2026, in Westbrook, Maine, at Westbrook Armory

Streamed live on YouTube.com

The venue is a generic school gym. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The crowd was maybe 300. Jonny Torres provided commentary.

* I’ll note that Beyond Wrestling held a “secret show” (no matches announced in advance) featuring Orange Cassidy at the same time in Worcester, Mass., so that split some of the available wrestlers in the region.

* The show opened with UK star Jack Morris backstage, staring into the camera. He’s a regular in Japan’s NOAH and he’s a LOT like a shorter Drew McIntyre. He welcomed us to Limitless Wrestling.

1. DJ Powers vs. El Magnifico. Magnifico is really short and his mask is like the one worn by Psicosis — it covers his face but his long dark hair isn’t covered. I’ve seen him in WrestlePro in New Jersey but not seen him recently. DJ is always the heel and he made fun of Magnifico’s height, so Magnifico slapped him and hit a huracanrana. Powers hit a Mafia Kick that dropped Magnifico, and DJ took control.

Powers mounted Magnifico and punched him in the mask at 3:00. Magnifico hit a bulldog and an enzuigiri. He hit a DDT for a nearfall at 5:00. Powers hit his flying Claymore Kick for a nearfall, and he argued with the ref. He went for a top-rope move, but Magnifico got his feet up to block it. Magnifico hit a 619, then a running Blockbuster for the pin! Fun action to open the show.

El Magnifico defeated DJ Powers at 6:57.

2. Brooke Havok vs. B3cca. Brooke competed at Wrestling Open on Thursday. Standing switches at the bell. B3cca tied her in a leg lock around the neck. B3cca wore her leopard print gear. B3cca smashed something invisible, and that made Havok irate; I wasn’t amused. Brooke hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 2:00. B3cca caught her on a crossbody block attempt and dumped Brooke to the floor. In the ring, B3cca hit a dropkick for a nearfall and was in control. B3cca hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

B3cca tied up the left arm and left leg and bent Brooke backwards. Brooke hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down. Brooke hit a Superman Punch and a running neckbreaker. B3cca hit a rolling DVD for a nearfall at 6:30. Havok hit a Buzzsaw Kick and a spinning heel kick for a nearfall. B3cca nailed a superkick. Brooke hit a Cross Rhodes out of the ropes at 8:00, but B3cca rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned! B3cca tripped her on the apron. In the ring, B3cca nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. Good match between two really impressive pros.

B3cca defeated Brooke Havok at 9:22.

3. Daron Richardson vs. Seabass Finn vs. Charles Mason vs. Bear Bronson in a four-way Vacationland Cup tournament qualifying match. Bronson and Mason are locked in a bitter feud that is playing out across multiple promotions. Bronson came out last; Mason immediately hit a dropkick on Bear, and we’re underway! Daron and Finn traded reversals in the ring. Finn slammed him for a nearfall, then hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 1:00, then he “rowed” Daron’s arms. Mason hit a decapitating clothesline on Finn, then some loud chops.

Bear splashed Mason in the corner and repeatedly punched him! Those two traded forearm strikes. Daron jumped in and stomped on Bear at 3:00, then a tornado DDT. Mason grabbed Bear and hit a DDT onto the apron. Mason tied Richardson in a sleeper on the mat, but Bear hit a senton at 5:00 to break it up. Bear hit clotheslines in opposite corners on Daron and Mason. Bronson got them both on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop! Nice! Bear hit a chokebomb on Mason for a nearfall.

Daron hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread, then a running Shooting Star Press on Bear for a nearfall. Finn got back in and battled Daron, and he ‘rowed’ Daron’s arms. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick on Finn. He hit a Meteora on Finn, then one on Daron. He hit his rolling DVD on Finn. Richardson hit a Poison Rana on Mason at 8:30. Bear hit a chokeslam on Daron. Finn hit a Hangman Page-style Buckshot Lariat on Bear, and suddenly all four were down.

Finn hit a fisherman’s buster on Daron for a nearfall. Bear hit a discus clothesline on Mason. Bear grabbed a wrench, but Mason rolled to the floor. Daron hit some chops that Bear no-sold. Bronson locked his hands behind his back. Daron hit a superkick, but Mason hit a Black Hole Slam! Bear nailed the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) on Daron for the pin, while he glared at Mason on the floor. (Charles made no effort to break up the pin, but he easily could have.)

Bear Bronson defeated Charles Mason, Daron Richardson, and Seabass Finn in a four-way at 11:24 to qualify for the Vacationland Cup tournament.

* Wrestling journalist Jon Alba got in the ring. He said that when he shows up, it means something important is going down! He introduced “The Maine State Posse” Aiden Aggro, Alexander Lee and Daphne DeVille. Alba unveiled a poster that declares MSP will be the inaugural members of the Limitless Hall of Fame. Based on their reactions, I genuinely don’t think the MSP trio knew that was coming. The crowd applauded and chanted, “You deserve it!”

However, Alba then cut a heel promo, taking credit for all of MSP’s success. Alba told Aiden that he would be in the corner of Aiden’s opponent in the Vacationland Cup! Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams hit the ring and beat up the MSP trio. J-Heru ran in for the save, but Oxx chokeslammed him. Ace Romero ran to the ring and he brawled with Oxx, and he clotheslined Adams over the top rope to the floor. Ace charged at Alba, but he accidentally speared Aggro through a door in the corner. (Why was that even in there?)

* Intermission went on for 20 minutes. 23 Hazard hit the ring to a chorus of boos. He got on the mic and challenged Lio Rush to put his ROH TV Title on the line! Ring announcer Rich Palladino asked Lio if he accepted the challenge, and Lio replied, “It’s fine!” I guess that’s a yes!

4. Lio Rush vs. 23 Hazard for the ROH TV Title. Hazard almost immediately bailed to the floor to stall. In the ring, 23 Hazard stomped on him. Lio stalked him on the floor. Back in the ring, Lio hit a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall at 2:30. Lio hit a chop and a flying splash for a nearfall. Hazard whipped Lio into a corner. On the floor, he whipped Lio into the ring post at 4:30, and they looped ringside. In the ring, Hazard hit a hard back elbow. Hazard hit a running crossbody block into the corner. Lio hit a spear at 8:00, and they were both down.

Lio hit his spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Hazard hit a discus punch for a nearfall, then a modified uranage for a nearfall at 10:00. Hazard rolled to the floor and grabbed a belt, but the ref confiscated it. Hazard tossed brass knuckles to Lio and collapsed for the “Eddie spot.” Lio pleaded his innocence. Lio hit the Rush Hour stunner out of the ropes, and he knocked Hazard to the floor. He crawled on all fours and dove onto Hazard. In the ring, Lio hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin.

Lio Rush defeated 23 Hazard to retain the ROH TV Title at 12:02.

5. Leedz Lewis and “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Donovan Dijak and “Starstruck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella). The short, French indy star Leedz made his U.S. debut on July 4, and I’ve seen him about six times in the past three weeks. B&tB and StarStruck just fought again last weekend in GCW. Leedz and Channing opened. Again, Leedz gives me “shorter Mike Bailey” vibes. Channing hit a double-underhook suplex at 1:00. Leedz hit a huracanrana and a spinning kick to Channing’s jaw.

Greene and Oliver tied up and traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. Price tagged in, and they hit some quick team moves on Greene. Oliver slammed Leedz onto Greene for a nearfall at 4:30. The babyface trio continued to work over Greene in their corner. Dijak entered for the first time. Price demanded a tag-in, so he could face Dijak! Alec hit a hard slap and jawed at Dijak before throwing some punches. Price hit a huracanrana. Leedz and Oliver each hit running boots on Dijak. Price set up for a dive, but Bakabella blocked it.

The distraction allowed Dijak to grab Price and hit a choke bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Dijak choked Price in the ropes, and the heels took control. Channing hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Bakabella jumped into the booth to shout about how great his team is. Leedz got a hot tag at 8:30, and he hit a double armdrag. He hit an impressive Pele Kick on Channing. Greene dropped Leedz stomach-first over Channing’s knees, and the heels now began working over Lewis.

Dijak hit an awesome release suplex for a nearfall at 12:00, easily tossing Lewis across the ring. Channing hit a spinning heel kick to the jaw for a nearfall. He hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 14:00. Lewis hit a Canadian Destroyer on Channing! He hit a bulldog. Price got a hot tag, and he dropped Dijak with a clothesline. Price hit a crossbody block on Greene. The babyface trio hit stereo kicks in the corner on Dijak. Price hit his springboard Blockbuster on Dijak for a believable nearfall at 16:00.

Oliver entered and repeatedly chopped Greene. Greene hit a superkick. Oliver hit an impressive dropkick. Dijak hit his discus Mafia Kick on Leedz! Channing hit a Doomsday flying back elbow on Price for a nearfall. Price hit a tornado DDT from the apron to the floor. Leedz hit a 450 Splash on Greene, but Channing made the save. Price hit a frog splash for a visual pin, but Sidney pulled the ref to the floor at 19:30! The ref ejected Sidney, so Sidney punched the ref!

In the ring, Dijak got a chair, but he accidentally hit Greene, then Thomas! Leedz hit a Lethal Injection on Dijak. Leedz hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor onto the heels. Price hit a top-rope double stomp on Greene for a visual pin. The ref got back in but could only make a two-count. Dijak crotched Leedz in the corner. Channing hit double low blows on Price and Oliver! Dijak grabbed Lewis and nailed Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the pin. “This was an all-star match for the ages,” Torres said.

Donovan Dijak and “Starstruck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated Leedz Lewis and “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price at 21:49.

Final Thoughts:: A stellar main event and definitely worth checking out. I’m a big fan of all six of those guys — hopefully Leedz’ tour of the New England scene continues for a while, because he is fitting right in with these top-tier guys. The four-way earns second place. I’m really enjoying seeing this feud between Bear and Charles Mason spilling across multiple promotions, just in the past week! (They continued this feud on the Produce show on Monday as well.) B3cca-Brooke had the predictably sharp match, and that takes third.

The Hall of Fame announcement was fine. I could have done without the Alba heel turn, but the crowd enjoyed it. Lio is just insanely over right now. A lot to like here. Check this out on YouTube, especially that main event.