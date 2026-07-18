Scenic City Invitational “Futures Showcase” results (7/18): Vetter’s review of men’s and women’s Action Wrestling Futures Showcase tournaments

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Scenic City Invitational “Action Wrestling Futures Showcase”

July 18, 2026, in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena

Streamed live on IndependentWrestling.TV

The afternoon show featured men’s and women’s tournaments, with 18 total competitors. Each tournament features three three-way matches, with a three-way finale. I have seen all the women before, but I don’t know three of the men. This is the first year of a women’s futures showcase.

1. Storm Ryder vs. Dylan Cole vs. Oldman Youngboy in a first-round men’s tournament match. My first time seeing Dylan — he’s white with short, red hair. My first time seeing Youngboy, who is white and wore generic Young Lion black trunks, and he’s apparently in his mid-30s. Ryder is tall with a mullet, and I’ve compared him to a young Adam Bomb in past reviews. Ryder hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 1:30. Cole hit a half-nelson suplex on Ryder. Ryder hit a Bulldog Powerbomb on Youngboy, then he dove to the floor on Cole. In the ring, Ryder hit a German Suplex. Youngboy got a folding press rollup and pinned Cole. Basic but fine. Ryder should have won.

Oldman Youngboy defeated Dylan Cole and Storm Ryder at 4:13 to advance to the finals.

2. Davina Thorne vs. Ravenna Vein vs. Gwen Neodonna in a first-round women’s tournament match. Thorne competed on a show I attended in a St. Paul suburb last year, and I’ve seen her a few times since in Chicago’s AAW. Vein is the ‘Vampire Baddie’ and she’s a regular here and in Georgia. I’ve seen Gwen in St. Louis Anarchy. Gwen is a punk rocker and much taller than Vein and Thorne. Thorne rolled to the floor at the bell, so Vein and Gwen locked up. Davina jumped right back in and hit a dropkick. She hit a Lungblower to Gwen’s chest.

Vein hit a Flatliner on Davina for a nearfall at 1:30. Gwen hit a flying back elbow on Vein. Thorne tried to steal a pin. Thorne hit a German Suplex on Gwen, then a DDT for a nearfall. Vein bit Thorne’s neck! Vein hit a double bulldog at 4:00. She hit a Widow’s Peak. Gwen hit a fisherman’s buster on Vein for a nearfall. Davina hit a DDT on Gwen. However, Vein immediately speared Thorne for the pin. The right woman won here.

Ravenna Vein defeated Gwen Neodonna and Davina Thorne at 5:05 to advance.

3. Herculon Rage vs. JB Anderson vs. Hayden Seal in a first-round men’s tournament match. Rage is bald and thick, like 1 Called Manders. I saw him previously at Action Wrestling in Georgia, and he’s impressive. I don’t think I’ve seen Anderson, who came out to a hard rock track, and he’s covered in tattoos. He has a short, blond mohawk. I’m pretty sure Seal has competed at some recent ROH tapings. He is much younger and much taller than these other two. A competitor just confirmed that Hayden trained at the Nightmare Factory.

Seal hit a running neckbreaker. Rage and JB traded forearm strikes. Rage picked him up and threw him to the mat. Rage hit running splashes in opposite corners on each opponent. Seal slammed JB for a nearfall. JB hit a second-rope bulldog. He hit a running neckbreaker. Seal hit a running stunner on JB for the pin. Wow, that one was really short.

Hayden Seal defeated JB Anderson and Herculon Rage at 2:46 to advance.

4. Clara Carter vs. Riley Judah vs. Sigrid in a first-round women’s tournament match. I’ve previously seen Clara in PWF in North Carolina. She has long, straight, dark hair and she’s a heel, barking at the crowd as she came out. I see on her bio she’s competed a few times recently in NWA Powerrr. Riley has competed in Action Wrestling in Georgia, and I first saw her on an all-women’s show in Indiana a month or two ago. Trans athlete Sigrid has a significant height advantage.

Clara pie-faced Sigrid, then shoved Riley. Sigrid and Riley took turns chopping Clara! They took turns splashing onto Clara in a corner. Clara hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Sigrid around the ring post at 1:30! In the ring, Riley hit a neckbreaker on Clara, then a dropkick. Clara stood on Riley’s hair and pulled up on Riley’s wrists! Sigrid got back in and hit some chops on Clara, then a bodyslam at 4:00. Clara hit a rolling DVD. Riley hit a double-underhook faceplant on Sigrid. Clara nailed a package piledriver and pinned Riley. The right woman won.

Clara Carter defeated Riley Judah and Sigrid at 5:31 to advance.

5. Damon Stryker vs. Grayson Pierce vs. The OXP in a first-round men’s tournament match. Stryker comes out to The Cutting Crew’s “I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight,” and the crowd booed as the song began, as they all know it’s his intro. He has short black hair; I’ve seen him several times here in TWE and in Action Wrestling in Georgia. I’ve noted that Pierce has a young HBK vibe, but today his hair is darker, and he’s giving young Johnny Hennigan vibes. OXB was on the “Cobra Kai” TV show in the final seasons, and he has a handful of AEW/ROH TV matches, too. OXP is clearly the only babyface in this one.

Pierce hit a double dropkick. They did some comedy where the ref wound up in standing switches, and he got a nearfall. Silliness that the crowd loved. OXP hit some quick kicks, and the commentators marveled at his athleticism. OXP hit a dive to the floor. They all fought at ringside. Stryker got in the ring, rolled up OXP, and got the pin. An awkward finish as the ref didn’t initially drop the hand the third time, waiting for an OXP kickout.

Damon Stryker defeated Grayson Pierce and The OXP at 4:02 to advance.

6. Corinne Joy vs. Vivian Cross vs. Alexandra Quinn in a first-round women’s tournament match. Teenager Joy just shines with star power; she’s winning this tournament, right? Vivian is a punk rocker with green hair, and she carried a metal baseball bat to the ring. Quinn, like Joy, is a regular in Action Wrestling. She’s similar to Trish Adora but a bit thicker. Joy kicked Vivian, then slapped Quinn! Alexandra hit a backbreaker over her knee on Joy! Quinn hit a double suplex at 1:30. Joy hit a basement dropkick to Quinn’s back.

Joy and Vivian both stomped on Quinn, and that got some boos. Joy choked Quinn in the ropes. More boos! Vivian hit a springboard spin kick on Quinn for a nearfall. All three brawled. Quinn hit a snap suplex. She hit a Facewash kick in the corner on Joy, then a Northern Lights Suplex on Joy for a nearfall at 4:30. Vivian hit a double neckbreaker for a nearfall. Vivian grabbed her bat! Joy grabbed Vivian and got a rollup for a nearfall. Joy hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Vivian. Quinn hit a powerbomb on Vivian! However, Joy snuck up behind Quinn, rolled her up, and got the pin. Easily the best of the first-round matches.

Corinne Joy defeated Alexandra Quinn and Vivian Cross at 6:14 to advance.

7. Jack Moody vs. JT Paradox in a NON-tournament match. My first time seeing Moody; he’s white, slender, has short red hair, and he’s from Dublin, Ireland. He got on the mic and described himself as an “international man of mystery.” He cut a heel promo. I recall seeing Paradox in a Royal Rumble match a few months ago; he’s much thicker. Moody put a visor on. Moody tied him up on the mat and got some rollups.

Paradox hit a big splash into the corner, then a suplex at 3:00, and Jack rolled to the floor. Moody hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, and he targeted JT’s left arm. Paradox hit a decapitating clothesline, and they were both down at 7:00. While the ref was out of position, Moody took off his hard visor, struck Paradox across the head with it, and scored the tainted pin. Okay action.

Jack Moody defeated JT Paradox at 8:02.

8. Joseline Navarro and Chase Holliday vs. Mackenzie Morgan and Kasey Owens. Navarro and Holliday are certainly not rookies; Holliday was in the tournament Friday night! Morgan also competed in the tournament on Friday. The rotund Owens is a regular here. The men opened; Kasey pulled down his singlet so both of their guts were hanging out, and they immediately traded chops. Chase put his straps back up after a few hard blows! Funny.

The women entered at 2:00. Morgan suplexed Joseline. Navarro planted her foot in Mackenzie’s throat. Chase jumped in, and he slammed Morgan. Chase hit a release suplex on Morgan, and the Midwestern duo kept Morgan in their corner. Morgan hit an X-Factor on Joseline at 5:00. Kasey got the hot tag, and he unloaded some open-hand slaps on Chase.

Navarro hit an assisted powerbomb on Owens for a nearfall. The women fought again. Morgan nailed a superkick on Joseline. Morgan dove through the ropes onto Joseline. In the ring, she went for a crossbody block, but Chase caught her. However, Owens hit a running body block on them, causing Morgan to land on Chase. Kasey and Morgan both covered Holliday for the pin!

Mackenzie Morgan and Kasey Owens defeated Joseline Navarro and Chase Holliday at 8:17.

* The finals are elimination matches!

9. Damon Stryker vs. Hayden Seal vs. Oldman Youngboy in an elimination match in the men’s tournament finals. Stryker looks like a movie star. Like in the first match, Seal has a big height advantage, and it’s even more pronounced in this one. Youngboy and Stryker traded mat holds. Stryker hit a dropkick to Youngboy’s back for a nearfall at 2:00. Youngboy applied a half-crab. Seal broke it up. (WHY? It’s an elimination match! That’s a big pet peeve of mine.) Seal hit a running neckbreaker.

Okay, Stryker also just broke up a pinfall attempt. The commentators said this is an elimination match, but these guys aren’t fighting like it is. Youngboy hit a back suplex on Seal. He hit a snap suplex on Seal for a nearfall at 5:00. Hayden is really making me think of NJPW’s Oskar, with his height and floppy, dark hair. Oldboy rolled up Hayden and pinned him! The commentators admitted they were WRONG about it being an elimination match!

Oldman Youngboy defeated Hayden Seal and Damon Stryker in an elimination match to win the men’s Action Wrestling Futures Showcase at 5:50.

10. Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein vs. Clara Carter in an elimination match in the women’s tournament finals. Vein is the only babyface, and she’s been feuding with Joy for months in multiple promotions. They all traded rollups. Vein slammed Joy onto the apron. Carter powerbombed Vein onto the edge of the ring frame! OUCH! Joy dove through the ropes onto Clara at 1:30. In the ring, Joy stomped on Clara. The commentators wondered if Vein could get back in. Joy hit a jawbreaker and a superkick.

Clara hit a German Suplex, so Joy hit a German Suplex. Vein rolled into the ring at 3:30. “I feel like I’ve seen a ghost,” Solomon said. Clara chopped Joy and tied Corinne up on the mat and got a nearfall. Vein hasn’t moved from the corner. Vein got up and was on the bottom of a Tower of Doom, and they were all down at 5:30. They all got to their feet and traded punches.

Vein hit running back elbows in each corner on her opponents. She hit a bulldog on Joy for a nearfall at 7:30. Clara tied Vein in a crossface, but Joy also tied Vein in a half-crab! The heels let go of their submission holds and brawled. Corinne suplexed Vein into the turnbuckles. Joy hit a frog splash on Clara. However, Vein immediately speared Joy for the pin! Good action.

Ravenna Vein defeated Clara Carter on Corinne Joy in an elimination match to win the women’s Action Wrestling Futures Showcase at 10:09.

* The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” to Vein as she was handed a medal for winning the tournament.

Final Thoughts: A fun show with some impressive young talent. The women’s three-way finals earned best match, with Corinne’s first-round match second, and I’ll go with Stryker’s first-round match for third.

Vein is a solid choice for the win. She’s a local talent, and the crowd likes her, and she does a good job with the vampire gimmick. Meanwhile, Youngboy didn’t do much to impress me at all; it seems like an odd choice to hand the future’s trophy to a guy in his 30s who is doing a gimmick about being an old rookie. Stryker drew monster heat, and he was the guy who should have won.

I’ve now seen OXP a few times (including in those handful of ROH matches), and he’s got some real talent. Seal is tall and young and still seems like he’s growing into that tall frame. You can’t teach height, so he’s going to get noticed. Admittedly, none of the three guys I hadn’t seen before in the tournament grabbed my attention. I watched this live; it was under two hours, and it should be posted soon on IWTV.