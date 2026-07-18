MLW Fusion results (7/18): Vetter’s review of Kushida vs. Templario vs. Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori for the MLW Middleweight Championship, Donovan Dijak and Josh Bishop vs. Contra Mercs in a handicap match

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW Fusion (Episode 204)

Taped April 12, 2026, in Charleston, South Carolina, at Festival Hall

Streamed July 18, 2026, on the MLW’s YouTube Channel, beIN Sports, Veeps

This is the first episode from this taping. The floor looks packed! There are at least 500 here, and the lighting is really good. The “audio sweetener” is really turned up tonight; it’s a permanent noise.

* Footage aired of the feud between the New Skyscrapers and the Good Brothers.

1. Kushida vs. Templario vs. Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Title. I have avoided spoilers, so I wasn’t aware Ishimori taped an MLW match! Kushida and Angels traded quick reversals. Templario hit a powerslam on Kushida. Templario hit a huracanrana on Ishimori, then a dropkick at 2:00. [C]

Back from the break, Kushida had tied up Templario on the mat, but Angels made the save. Kushida began untying Templario’s mask, and the crowd was aghast! Ishimori also tugged at the mask. Kushida and Ishimori traded blows. Ishimori hit a handspring-back-spin kick at 4:00. Angels hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall! Templario hit a dive to the floor. Angels hit a moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Alan hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 5:30. Kushida went for a Hoverboard Lock on Templario, but Templario dropped him stomach-first.

Ishimori hit a rolling DVD. Templario hit a jumping knee. We had stereo double clotheslines, and all four were down at 7:00! Nice! They all got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Templario hit a Go To Sleep on Ishimori! Kushida crotched Templario in the corner and again went to the Hoverboard Lock. Angels hit a dive to the floor. AS he got into the ring, Kushida got a rollup on Alan for a nearfall. Kushida applied a hammerlock, got a rollup, and got a clean pin on Angels.

Kushida defeated Templario, Alan Angels and Taiji Ishimori to retain the MLW Middleweight Title at 8:43.

* Templario offered a handshake, but Kushida attacked him, stole Templario’s mask, and headed to the back. During the entire post-match segment, we had the Contra interruptions appearing on the screen. We heard a voice, but couldn’t see the person who was joining Contra.

* A video aired of Satoshi Kojima walking the streets of Charleston and “taking in the southern charm,” as Dombrowski said.

* Shotzi Blackheart hosted “The Graveyard Shift” on the stage. Scarlett Bordeaux appeared and asked for a title shot. Lady Frost came up and spoke to both of them. She wants a title shot, too. Shotzi said she will fight both of them!

* Footage aired of Austin Aries beating Diego Hill. We saw Diego Hill seated on a staircase, and he was upset about the loss. He said a few words in Spanish. Mistico came out of a door, and they spoke in Spanish, with English subtitles. He predicted that Diego would become a “great star.” Mistico invited Diego to participate in a tour of Mexico.

* Rich Bocchini was on the phone, telling Joe Dombrowski that someone attacked Trevor Lee backstage.

2. Manny Lo vs. LaBron Kozone. Manny was a regular in Deadlock Pro before it went defunct, and he’s faced Kozone before. A nice babyface pop for Kozone. They went to the mat early on. Manny hit some chops. Kozone hit a wind-up bodyslam. Kozone hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 2:00, and Manny regrouped on the floor. Kozone threw him back into the ring, hit a backbreaker over his knee, then the Ball Game clothesline for the pin. Good for the time given; Manny is pretty talented, but this is the right way to use Kozone.

LaBron Kozone defeated Manny Lo at 2:46.

* Rich Bocchini interviewed Satoshi Kojima on stage. Someone handed Kojima a bag of bread. Kozone walked up, and Rich asked if he was inspired by Kojima. Kozone indicated they are aligned.

* Killer Kross stood outside, with his belt over his shoulder. He said he’s going to sign a contract to face Satoshi Kojima.

3. Krule and “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows (w/Shotzi) vs. “The Skyscrapers” Josh Bishop and Donovan Dijak in a handicap match. Oh, here’s a surprise … “Bishop Dyer” (Baron Corbin!!!) joined Joshua Bishop and Dijak! Again, I haven’t read spoilers, so I thought the March taping from Atlanta was his last MLW match. So this will be three-on-three! Dijak and Gallows opened and brawled. They traded Mafia Kicks. Dyer entered and hit some blows in the corner on Anderson. Karl fired up and hit some chops.

Krule and Josh Bishop each tagged in at 3:00, and they traded chops. All six brawled, and the ref has lost control! Krule backed Josh Bishop into their corner, and they worked him over. Dijak and Dyer hit a team back suplex on Karl at 6:00. Karl finally hit a big spinebuster on Dijak. Big Damo (Killian Dain in WWE) marched to ringside! He attacked Krule! Damo and Krule brawled to the back. Gallows got a hot tag, and he hit a series of clotheslines. The Good Brothers set up for a Magic Killer, but Dyer hit a spear to break it up. Dijak got a rollup with his feet on the ropes to pin Gallows.

“The Skyscrapers” Donovan Dijak, Bishop Dyer, and Josh Bishop defeated Krule and “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows at 9:35.

Final Thoughts: Repeating myself from prior weeks — MLW is hitting all the right notes. Sure, I hate that this is taped and four months old, and that Dyer is back (even though we all know he’s now back in WWE). I’ll acknowledge those issues.

But there are so many positives. This show looked great; the production values were good, even though the audio sweetener was a bit much. The four-way opener was a blast. I love what they are doing with Diego Hill (I didn’t know he speaks Spanish, which is a big plus). Kozone is being booked like a star. I’ve always been a big fan of Big Damo.

So I’ll repeat from my prior reviews — MLW has formed a roster of guys I generally want to see, and for the most part, jettisoned the roster that was too old or uninteresting. Check this out on MLW.