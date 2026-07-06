WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-U.S. Champion Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match

-Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).