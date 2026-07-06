AEW Collision lineup: ROH World Championship set for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Bandido vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World Championship

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday, July 10, from Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).