WWE Raw preview: WWE Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Titles

-Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Oba Femi speaks

-Seth Rollins opens the show

Powell’s POV: Cody Rhodes beat Jey Uso on Friday’s Smackdown to earn the WWE Championship match. Raw will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena. Join me for my live review as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).