TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Championship match, TNA Tag Team Title match, and Knockouts TV Title tournament matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Xia Brookside vs. Lei Ying Lee in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Championship
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Great Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
-Gabby Forza vs. Jody Threat in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
-Indi Hartwell vs. Vicki Venuto in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title
-Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers in a three-way tag team match
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 1-2 in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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