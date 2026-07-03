ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Tag Team Title match from Arena Mexico headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos vs. “El Sky Team” Mistico and Mascara Dorada for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Most of the show was taped on ??, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. The ROH Tag Team Title match was taped on June 26, 2026, in Mexico City at Arena Mexico. ROH on HonorClub normally streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET. The show was bumped to tonight due to AEW Collision airing last night.