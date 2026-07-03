NXT Great American Bash poll results for the best match and overall show grade

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash received a B grade from 50 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

-62 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship. Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship finished a distant second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C+ grade during my audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). The 2025 GAB finished with B as the top grade from 30 percent of our voters. The 2024 GAB was a two-part themed version of the weekly NXT television. The 2023 GAB event received a B grade from 54 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.