NWA casting for “Into the Fire” competition-based reality

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce casting info for the “Into the Fire” competition-based reality series.

Calling all current and aspiring pro wrestlers!

Today the National Wrestling Alliance announces an open casting call for an upcoming competition-based reality show planned to join weekly flagship broadcast NWA POWERR on Comet TV. Do you have what it takes to step INTO THE FIRE?

The opportunity of a lifetime begins now for just eight contestants looking to secure a chance to join the National Wrestling Alliance roster and earn a professional wrestling contract. Submissions are now being accepted for the new competition series, NWA’s INTO THE FIRE, to air on Comet at a date to be determined later in 2026.

INTO THE FIRE allows eight individuals the chance to live their dream, but only one will ultimately earn a professional contract from NWA President and CEO William Patrick Corgan.

Apply today for NWA’s INTO THE FIRE to secure your spot, and get ready for August 21st and 22nd in Tampa, Florida, as the search for a future NWA star begins!

Important Details:

– Only eight individuals will be accepted to compete

– Applicants can be of any age or gender

– No professional wrestling experience necessary

– Pre-registration is required

– No walk-ins will be accepted

To secure your place or request additional information, contact:

submissions@ nationalwrestlingalliance.com

Visit: https://www. nationalwrestlingalliance.com/ into-the-fire

NWA POWERRR airs every Saturday, 4PM ET, on Comet TV with a same-night encore broadcast. Find Comet TV in your area at CometTV.com/NWA.

NWA POWERRR will soon be available via Tubi as well, streaming new episodes video-on-demand the Thursday after initial Saturday broadcast on Comet.

The National Wrestling Alliance returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on July 25 for NWA 78, NWA’s anniversary spectacular and biggest event of the year. All NWA champions and WWE superstar Nattie Neidhart are scheduled to compete. Get tickets now at NWALiveEvents.com.