NXT TV results (6/30): Moore’s review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. EK Prosper for the AAA Latin American Championship, Vanity Project vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno for the NXT Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 30, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Highlights from NXT Great American Bash 2026 aired…

Vic Joseph and the returning Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey were shown backstage. Sinclair told Grey it’s her moment and she should head out herself. Grey agreed and made her entrance. New NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey made her entrance. Grey soaked in the obligatory “you deserve it” chants. Grey asked if she can be real? She said she’s more nervous coming out here this week than wrestling on Sunday. She said she’s not good at public speaking.

She talked about being the kid that hid under the desk as a kid when the teacher called for an answer. Grey said she didn’t think she was ready for the moement when John Cena picked her for Iron Survivor. She said the people believing in her put pressure on her. She said she’s used to pressure ever since being a young girl. She said she’s not used to losing, ever since Amateur Wrestling.

She said she ran through the Evolve’s women’s division. She said she had to deal with failure and doubt when she dropped the ball on the main NXT roster. She said she questioned weather she could hang. She said she got her answer by winning the NXT Women’s Championship. She said she may not look like your normal champion. She talked about standing across from a glammed up person like Lola Vice.

She said glam isn’t her style and she can’t stand staying minutes in a makeup chair. She said she accidentally wipes off half the makeup they put on her when she makes her entrance. Grey said she’s going to be nervous as hell when she talks. She said what she will do is wrestle like a champion when the bell rings. She said if the title puts a target on her back, then great, because she thrives. She said when you step in the ring with Kendal Grey, it’s her match, her tempo, her pace.

Grey said the locker room will find out they can keep up with Kendal. Wren Sinclair made her entrance with a two level cake. Wren said she wanted to let Grey come out first because she deserved her moment. She said Grey also had the perfect plan for a celebration, a two layer cake for the two champions in the ring. Kelani Jordan made her entrance, mocking the champions in the ring for eating cake after given a bunch of opportunities.

Kelani asked Grey for a chance at the title. She pointed out how she didn’t have a match at The Bash and was assaulted for speaking her truth. Tatum Paxley emerged from under the barricade and gave Kelani a crossbody. Tatum beat up Kelani. The segment ended with Wren and Kendal scarfing down an entire cake with their hands…

Vic Jospeh ran through upcoming segments. The camera abruptly cut to Keanu Carver standing over El Hijo Del Vikingo with a pipe. Carver yelled that EK can’t be given his title shot now. Robert Stone ran in and told Kenau to go away. Stone called for a medic…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m not the biggest fan of NXT constantly having Kendal scarf down cakes with her hands like a savage. Even if she’s a tomboy, males eat cake with forks! Anyways, aside from the Kendal’s weird obsession with cake, I liked the promo. There was a heckler in the crowd, and I think Kendal stomped him out well enough by responding to him in a logical fashion. The rest of a promo was an in-person version of her documentary promo from a few weeks ago. Both promos did a good job establishing her as a tomboy and fighter.

Izzi Dame was sulking about not having a title backstage. Zaria passed by and called Izzi desparate. There was random guitar music playing and they couldn’t hear each other.

Kelani Jordan walked up to Robert Stone to ran about the prior segment. Stone said he had to cancel the Latin American title match. Stone yelled back at Kelani, saying she has Tatum in the main event. Stone walked over to Keanu Carver to yell at him that he has to face EK Prosper as punishment for getting his title match cancelled. Booker complained and wondered if that was actually a punishment (I agree)…

Galeno and El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr made their entrance. Vic Joseph pointed out that they are brothers and sons of Dr. Wagner Jr. Vanity Project made their entrance…

1. “The Vanity Project” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (w/Jackson Drake, Myka Lockwood) vs. El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr and Galeno for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Wagner and Galeno dominated early on with quick tags. Wagner dumped both opponents to ringside with kicks. Wagner hit both opponents with a flip dive.[c]

Back from break, Vanity Project cut the ring in half on Wagner. Wagner quickly got a hot tag to his brother Galeno. Galeno worked on Baylor with lariats in the corner and a body slam. Galeno hit Baylor with a splash after several runs. Smokes broke up the pin. Smokes tagged in, but was tossed in the ring by Galeno. Wagner tagged in and was launched into a dropkick by Galeno.

Baylor put Ricky’s foot on the bottom rope for the break. Smokes rolled up Wagner for a two count. Baylor hit Wagner with a Hart Attack Dropkick for a two count. Wagner and Baylor traded Yay Boo punches. Baylor hit Wagner with a throat punch. Wagner came back with a kick. Galeno hit Baylor with a Reverse Suplex for a good nearfall. Galeno tossed Wagner on Smokes. Galeno backdropped Baylor, who accidentally broke up the pin.

Galeno sold pulling a rib or something. Galeno was tossed aside. After the distraction from Drake, Smokes hit Wagner with with a Gamengiri. Vanity Project hit Wagner with their Scorpion Death Drop and Double Stomp combo. Smokes picked up the pinfall win.

The Vanity Project defeated El Hijo Del Dr Wagner Jr and Galeno via pinfall in 10:13 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Robert Stone and Birth Right were with Robert Stone backstage. Uriah Connor pointed out that Vanity Project only defended their titles three times. Sean Legacy showed up and said he and his partner need a title shot. Nima pointed out that Sean looks stupid not having a partner with him. Dark State showed up and demanded a title shot.

Stone agreed that the titles should be defended more frequently. Stone booked all the teams in the room in a number one contenders match next week. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno were late and Robert Stone told them to build up more of a resume to get a title shot. Moreno was disappointed, but Dar agreed that they needed more matches under their belt…

Vanity Project were still in the ring for the next match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Weird finish with Galeno selling the rib. Maybe he actually pulled something. Aside from that, the rest of the match was solid. I was actually more impressed by Galeno than his more famous brother who got the family mask name. Galeno looked good as a big man with speed. Wagner does continue to look solid though, so I’m not slighting him. Vanity Project continue to fly under the radar as one of the most solid tag teams in a pro wrestling industry that doesn’t have a huge focus on tag team wrestling at the moment. They are great bump machines and solid wrestlers overall. Their douchey act helps them get over as douches you want to see punched in the face.

Mason Rook made his entrance…

2. Mason Rook vs. Jackson Drake (w/Myka Lockwood, Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor). Drake got a kick in and quickly stalled at the ropes. Rook ran through Drake with a shoulder tackle and Power Slam for a nearfall. Rook no-sold Drake’s chops, while Drake heavily sold Rook’s chops. Booker T’s phone started ringing with a generic ring. Apparently the TV feed can see his face time. It was Kam Hendrix saying he’s going to return with his “lights, Kam, Action”.

Vic Joseph was justified in wondering why Booker’s phone was plugged into the production truck? Rook hit Drake with a Senton combination for a nearfall.[c]

Back from break, Drake hit Rook with a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. Rook came back with a front slam and cannonball on Drake. Rook got a two count. Drake dodged a Banzai Drop and hit Rook with a PK and sweet looking Moonsault Stomp for a good nearfall. Rook hit Drake with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Drake reversed a Suplex into a DDT for a nearfall. Drake hit Rook with a nice Code Red.

Rook no sold a Poisonrana and hit Drake with a Sitout Bomb for a good nearfall. Lockwood distracted the ref. Smokes tried to rin in but was hit by a Press Slam onto Baylor. Drake hit a distracted Rook with a Backstabber. Lockwood held onto

Jackson Drake defeated Mason Rook via pinfall in 11:51.

Rook beat up Smokes and Baylor after the bell to stand tall in the end.

John’s Thoughts: I noticed for a while, but Jackson Drake (as well as Baylor and Smokes) is deceptively tall, which stood out across from the Super Heavyweight Rook. It’s a similar case as Je’von Evans where he’s just lanky. Lanky works for the Vanity trio. Drake continues to show that he has a great future ahead of him given his in-ring and selling ability. That Moonsault Stomp could be a good babyface finisher. While I’m tired of distraction finishes in all companies, I don’t mind it from Vanity Project as they do it well and it fits their gimmick. I really like them establishing Myka Lockwood as an X Factor with her in the Chyna role. Rook is protected by having to be be beaten by four people. I would give him more wins soon though as he has eaten a few distraction losses early in his WWE run.

Tate Wilder was psyching up EK Prosper backstage. Prosper was disappointed that he couldn’t get his title match. Wilder encouraged EK to get revenge over the guy who put him through a table. EK was fired up and dapped it up with Tate…[c]

Kali Armstrong met up with Robert Stone asking for an opportunity. Stone said he can’t just hand out title shots. Stone said “actions speak louder than words”. Armstrong agreed…

[Hour Two] EK Prosper made his entrance. Keanu Carver made his entrance. An instagram video showed Keanu toss Hank Walker through a table at The Great American Bash during a fan event…

3. Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper. Carver smothered Prosper with ground and pound. Carver worked on EK with methodical offense. EK came back wiht a dropkick. EK dumped Carver to ringside and hit him with a flip dive. EK followed up with a Tornado DDT at ringside. Prosper hit Carver with a Frog Splash heading into break.[c]