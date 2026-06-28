NXT Great American Bash results: Murphy’s live review of Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship, Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

NXT Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live on June 28, 2026, on The CW (and Netflix internationally)

The show opened with a wide shot of Orlando, Florida. We saw Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair talking, along with the arrivals of NXT Women’s Champion, Lola Vice, Shiloh Hill, Tristan Angels, Dion Lennox, and Saquon Shugars.

Vic Joseph welcomed us to the show as we cut to a video package hyping tonight’s matches. NXT Champion, Tony D’Angelo was shown seated backstage. D’Angelo got up and began walking to the ring, still wearing the bandage over his eye from Tuesday night, and selling the burn injury.

Joseph was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett as Nakaru made his way to the ring. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered the introductions…

1. Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship. D’Angelo immediately attacked at the bell and speared Naraku through the side entrance on the floor. Back in the ring, D’Angelo mounted Naraku and delivered punches. Naraku escaped to the floor, with D’Angelo giving chase. Naraku kicked D’Angelo in the eye as he returned to the ring and gained the advantage.

Naraku concentrated on D’Angelo’s injured right eye. D’Angelo rolled to the floor. The referee wanted to stop the match, but D’Angelo prevented him from doing so. D’Angelo briefly regained the advantage, but Naraku regained control when the action went to the floor. Naraku continued to concentrate on the eye and maintained the advantage for the next several minutes. [C]

Coming out of the break, Naraku was still in control, putting D’Angelo through the ringside barricade. D’Angelo blocked a superplex and hit a running power bomb on Naraku. D’Angelo powered up and hit a clothesline, followed by the big babyface comeback. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

The finish saw Naraku hit a German suplex, with D’Angelo popping right up. D’Angelo hit his Forget About It spine buster finisher for the win.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Narakuin 10:12 to retain the NXT Championship.

After the replay, D’Angelo celebrated with the NXT title.

Don’s Take: Well, I guess we can hold off on the D’Angelo call-up a bit longer. And I don’t know what the plan is now for Naraku. Losing clean to the champion doesn’t hurt him, but it’s not a good look to lose clean to a champion who came into the match injured. That aside, the match told a good story, with D’Angelo fighting from underneath while Naraku focused on the injury.

They aired the same video package from Tuesday on NXT Women’s North American Champion, Zaria. [C]

Still photos from past NXT Great American Bash events aired, including photos of Bron Breakker from 2022, Roxanne Perez from 2024, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio from 2023, Trick Williams from 2022, and Sol Ruca with Zaria from 2025.

Tatum Paxley made her way to the ring, followed by Zaria. Mike Rome delivered the introductions…

2. Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Paxley grabbed the title as the referee held it up. Zaria grabbed the other side and the two had a tug of war before colliding together as the bell rang. Paxley held the early advantage. Zaria quickly retaliated with a clothesline. Zaria maintained control for several minutes, mainly relying on power moves.

Paxley mounted a quick comeback, but Zaria hit a head butt to regain control Paxley then trapped Zaria in the ring apron and delivered a series of offense. Zaria threw Paxley over the ringside barricade. Paxley popped up and locked in a choke from behind the railing. Paxley climbed onto Zaria’s back. Zaria dropped back with Paxley onto the floor. [C]

Paxley hit a high cross body and made the babyface comeback, including a superplex. Paxley charged Zaria and was met with a spear. The two battled back and forth. Paxley trapped Zaria in the tree of woe and went up the opposite corner, but Zaria sat up. The two battled on the ring apron. Paxley power bombed Zaria on the floor and grabbed the North American Title. Zaria missed hitting Paxley with the title, and Paxley hit her Cemetery Drive on the floor. Paxley hit a second one in the ring for a near fall.

Paxley went for a third one. Zaria countered with an F5 attempt but was rolled up for a near fall. Zaria quickly hit a spear and an F5 for another near fall. Frustrated, Zaria delivered some punches to Paxley’s back, followed by a curb stomp to the head, and a second F5 for the win.

Zaria defeated Tatum Paxley in 14:09 to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Don’s Take: This was a good match on two fronts. First, it established Zaria as the powerful monster we have been waiting to see. Second, it showcased Paxley’s fighting spirit. I never really doubted the finish, but the near falls down the stretch were fun and engaged the live crowd.

Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey were backstage, hyping each other up and saying that they would both leave the Bash as champions. [C]

NXT General Manager, Robert Stone, was backstage with NXT Tag Team Champions, “The Vanity Project,” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, along with Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood. Stone booked Drake vs. Mason Rook for Tuesday’s television show. He also told Baylor and Smokes that they would be defending the NXT tag titles on Tuesday against AAA talent, Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno.

Blake Howard checked in from the Great American Bash watch party in the Performance Center parking lot. Howard was joined by Dave LaGreca from Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio and Kevin Owens. The trio talked about the first two matches and previewed the upcoming ones. We went back inside the arena….

3. Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels. Hill had the early advantage, hitting an airplane spin. Angels gained control, delivering a double stomp. [C]

Hill ran off the ropes, slid under the bottom rope, and under the ring. Angels left the ring, and Hill grabbed his leg and pulled him under the ring as well. The lights went out in the arena, and we went to a camera shot of Angels under the ring. A cell phone was ringing, and when Angels answered it, a creepy voice kept saying, “The fog is coming.” Hill, wearing a Jason-like hockey mask, came from behind Angels and began choking him. Angels hit Hill several times with a cable and escaped from under the ring.

Outside the ring, Hill snuck up behind Angels and began choking him again. Hill missed a dive and Angels regained the advantage. Of note, Angels moved the steps to the middle of the floor against the ring apron.[C]

Angels ran off the ropes for a dive onto the floor. Hill ran up the ring steps and hit a spear on Angels. Hill jumped off the top rope and was met with a code breaker for a near fall. Both men were on the top rope. Hill hit his Whisper of the Beast finisher from the top rope for the win.

Shiloh Hill defeated Tristan Angels in 13:07.

After the match, Emily Agard spoke with Hill, who said he may not be pretty and fancy, but that won’t stop him from winning. He said tonight is an example of why you don’t sleep on Shiloh Hill.

Don’s Take: I could’ve done without all of the under-the-ring silliness, but the live crowd is enjoying Hill’s act. It may not be for me, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t matter. I’m still high on Angels and hope they can find a decent role for him.

Nattie was backstage with the new Evolve Women’s Champion, Nikita Lyons, along with Layla Diggs and Karmen Petrovic. Their faction is apparently called “The Dungeon.” They spoke about Jaida Parker, and Diggs said maybe they need to give her a break. Nattie said Parker needs to grow a pair, and Petrovic said she would take care of Parker on Tuesday.

EK Prosper was backstage with NXT General Manager, Robert Stone. Propser wanted a rematch with Keanu Carver, but Stone said that would have to wait because Prosper has a chance at the AAA Latin American Title on Tuesday against Vikingo. [C]

NXT talent talked about America in an Arby ’s-sponsored spot….

More photos were shown from past Bashes, including Iyo Sky from 2021, Carmelo Hayes from 2022, LA Knight from 2021, Tiffany Stratton from 2023, and Oba Femi from 2025….

4. Wren Sinclair vs. Arianna Grace (w/Stacks, Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, and Uriah Connors) for the WWE Speed Championship. This had a 5-minute time limit. Grace controlled the first 90 seconds, with the action spilling to the floor. Grace slammed Sinclair’s back against the ring.

Down the stretch, it was the fast action you’d expect. Sinclair held the momentum until Dempsey climbed on the apron. Sinclair knocked him off the apron and got rolled into a small package for a near fall. The two missed a series of kicks and strikes until Sinclair locked Grace in her Final Wrench finisher for the submission.

Wren Sinclair defeated Arianna Grance in 4:49 to retain the WWE Speed Championship.

Don’s Take: This was fine, even though the Speed title does nothing for me. Interested to see if Grey also wins. I think the split will come when one has the title and one doesn’t.

A video package on DarkState aired….[C]

5. Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox. The two brawled at the start with Shugars gaining the advantage. Lennox countered by concentrating on Shugars’ injured back. Shugars countered with a neckbreaker as Cutler James and Osiris Griffin came to ringside. Lennox used the distraction to regain the advantage. [C]

Lennox hit a spine buster for a near fall, followed by a leg lock. Shugars mounted a comeback for several minutes. Shugars climbed the top rope, and Lennox caught him and dropped him back-first on the top turnbuckle. Shugars tumbled to the floor. Back in the ring, Lennox hit a modified power slam for a near fall.

Lennox hit two clotheslines for a near fall. Shugars recovered and picked Lennox up, but couldn’t hold him. Shugars hit a reverse top rope splash from the top rope for the win.

Saquon Shugars defeated Dion Lennox in 14:21.

After the match, Griffin and James attacked Shugars, hitting him with a double power bomb. They then held up Shugars as Lennox attacked him with a baseball bat. [C]

Don’s Take: It took a bit for the live crowd to become engaged, but they got there. This was a good outing for both. I can’t say I’m excited to see this program continue, but let’s see what’s next.

Emily Agard was backstage with Tatum Paxley, who spoke about her loss earlier tonight. Paxley said that winning the title was the first time she did something for herself and that without it she feels empty inside. Kelani Jordan showed up and said that Paxley gets chance after chance and always chokes. Jordan said she was the first women’s North American Champion, is better than all the other women, and is overlooked for people like Paxley. Paxley smiled and punched Jordan as the two brawled and were separated by security.

Mike Rome delivered the introductions for the men’s North American title match….

6. Myles Bourne vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship. The two grappled to start. Bourne dropkicked Heights over the top rope as the two went head-to-head on the floor. [C]

Heights held the advantage with a series of suplexes and wrestling moves. Heights locked in a chin lock, followed by a sleeper, and an arm bar, all with the goal of submission. Heights went to the throat and threw Bourne over the top rope. Back in the ring, Heights hit a back suplex for a near fall. [C]