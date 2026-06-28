NXT Great American Bash polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show June 28, 2026 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Great American Bash Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Great American Bash Poll – Vote for the best match Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Myles Bourne vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship Wren Sinclair vs. Arianna Grace for the WWE Speed Championship Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt great american bash
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