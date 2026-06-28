NXT Great American Bash polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

NXT Great American Bash Poll – Vote for the best match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship

Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship

Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Myles Bourne vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship

Wren Sinclair vs. Arianna Grace for the WWE Speed Championship

Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox