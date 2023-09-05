NXT TV live coverage, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, NXT poll results, Hoshitango Imachi, Shane Sewell, Derick Neikirk, Hunico, Chris Vetter

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the start of the NXT Heritage Cup tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW All Out and WWE Payback at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hoshitango Imachi is 58.

-Shane Sewell is 51.

-Derick Neikirk is 49.

-Sin Cara/Hunico (Jorge Arias) is 46.

-Happy 50th birthday to Dot Net contributor “The Machine” Chris Vetter!