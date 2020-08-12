AEW Dynamite and NXT live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Terry Taylor, Dr. Wagner Jr., Jonathan Coachman, Fallah Bahh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Cody vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV will be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery person in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship that will be held at NXT Takeover: XXX Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Sable’s run in WWE.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson in their first podcast together. The previous episode featured comedian Brian Posehn. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast was an Ask Bruce Anything edition. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Jesse Ventura in a two-part interview. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-NXT trainer Terry Taylor (a/k/a Paul Taylor III) is 65.

-Dr. Wagner Jr. (Juan Manuel González Barrón) is 55.

-Jonathan Coachman is 48.

-Fallah Bahh (Francis Flores) is 35.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...