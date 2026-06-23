TNA Impact rating (corrected): How did the penultimate edition before Slammiversary perform?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 255,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 191,000 average. Impact finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the 0.02 rating from the prior week.
Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The June 11 Impact TNA ran head-to-head with Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final. Last Thursday’s show went against a FIFA World Cup game that averaged 9.361 million viewers for Fox.
Update: The viewership was mistakenly listed as 203,000. It has been corrected above.
(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)
I think you must have misread the data. Every other website citing the same source, ProgrammingInsider.com, lists the average viewership at 255, 000 not 203,000. The .05 demo jibed with the others.
It was a mistake, or because I’m biased against TNA. You decide, Joe. Seriously, why do you come here if you actually believe I’m biased? I’ll never understand the mindset of tribal fans. It’s not that they’re biased in favor of their favorite company; it’s that everyone else is biased against the polarized fan’s favorite company. Um, sure.