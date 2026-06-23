TNA Impact rating (corrected): How did the penultimate edition before Slammiversary perform?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 255,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 191,000 average. Impact finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the 0.02 rating from the prior week.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The June 11 Impact TNA ran head-to-head with Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final. Last Thursday’s show went against a FIFA World Cup game that averaged 9.361 million viewers for Fox.

Update: The viewership was mistakenly listed as 203,000. It has been corrected above.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)