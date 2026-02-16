WWE Raw results (2/16): Powell’s live review of Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie in Elimination Chamber qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,708)

Memphis, Tennessee, at FedExForum

Streamed live February 16, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show on commentary while a shot aired of Beale Street. Cole mentioned that Jerry Lawler’s restaurant is located on the famous street. Cole narrated backstage shots of Gunther, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Liv Morgan, and CM Punk and AJ Lee…

World Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were shown in the concourse, and then they started to make their entrance through the crowd.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Paul Heyman said while standing on the stage with Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. When the crowd booed, Logan took the mic and told the crowd to shut up. He bragged about selling his Pokémon card for over $16 million.

The Vision members headed to the ring while footage aired of the mystery masked man interfering last week. Theory complained that he would have won the match had it not been for the masked man.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out and tried to talk The Vision into taking their complaints to his office. Heyman demanded that Pearce put Reed in the Elimination Chamber. Pearce said Reed could earn his way in if he wins his qualifying match on next week’s Raw.

LA Knight’s entrance music interrupted Pearce. Knight walked past Pearce on the stage and spoke from the entrance aisle. Knight mocked the Vision for the masked man messing with them. He prayed to “sweet filthy lord” to put Reed in the Elimination Chamber match with him.

Knight pointed out the Usos, who were still in the crowd, and called for a six-man tag match. Pearce polled the crowd before making the match official and said it would start immediately. The Usos’ entrance theme played, and they headed down the stairs, heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell's POV: They took the long way to get the six-man tag opener. I remember some fans wondering why Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Man character would wrestle. Fast forward to 2026. Logan Paul just made $16 million over the weekend, and he's in the opening match on Raw. Anyway, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 9,042 with 8,657 tickets distributed roughly an hour before showtime. The venue holds up to 18,400 for basketball.

1. “The Vision” Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory (w/Paul Heyman) vs. LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. The match was joined in progress. Corey Graves joined Cole on commentary, and Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. They cut to a second commercial break just 18 minutes into the show. [C]

Knight and Theory fought to the floor. Reed ran Theory into the ring post casing and then hit a BFT. Reed speared Knight through the barricade in front of the timekeeper’s area. In the ring, the Usos hit Logan with a 1D, but Reed returned to the ring and broke up the pin attempt that followed.

Reed sent the Usos to the floor and then hit them both with a suicide dive. Reed threw Jimmy back inside the ring. Logan dropped Jimmy with a punch before tagging out. Reed hit a Tsunami on Jimmy before pinning him…

“The Vision” Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory beat LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in 12:10 of TV time.

After the match, Logan put on a headset and berated Cole. The masked man showed up and Stomped Logan. Reed went after the masked man, who hopped the barricade and ran up the steps…

Powell’s POV: The Vision needed a win to establish that they are still a force to be reckoned with, even though Bron Breakker is sidelined. I’m more than ready for the payoff to the latest masked man mystery.

The broadcast team listed the following matches for next week’s Raw in Atlanta: Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The Original El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match…

Backstage, Adam Pearce asked a production staffer about a large crate that bore the words “Deliver to WWE, Do Not Open Until 2/28/26.” The man didn’t know where it came from. Pearce made sure it wasn’t addressed to him, and then told the staffer have Nick Aldis deal with it by having the crate sent to Smackdown.

El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo showed up after the crew member left. The Ludwig Kaiser version of Americano wanted an Elimination Chamber qualifier, but Pearce declined because the matches were already set. Americano asked for a title match. Pearce said he would give him a chance to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Title…

Powell’s POV: Brace yourselves for nearly two weeks of Gobbledy Gooker jokes and Chris Jericho speculation. The reveal can’t be as bad as the Gobbledy Gooker, right? Either way, it’s a fun hook for the Elimination Chamber event.

A promo video featured Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie discussing their Elimination Chamber qualifier. Cole hyped their match as coming up next… [C] Cole hyped that Brie Bella will appear at WWE World… Entrances for the women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier took place…

2. Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match. The recalled Bayley that Bayley last year’s WrestleMania as the match started. Nattie catapulted Bayley into the ring post. [C]

Bayley suplexed Natalya and then went up top and hit an elbow drop on Asuka. Bayley went for the pin, but Nattie broke it up. Nattie hit Bayley with a German suplex on the apron. Asuka went after Nattie, who ended up hitting her with a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

Nattie put Asuka in the Sharpshooter. Bayley returned to the ring and blasted Nattie with a running knee to break the hold. Bayley put Asuka down with a Bayley to Belly for a near fall. Asuka stopped Nattie from returning to the ring and then put Bayley in the Asuka Lock for the submission win…

Asuka defeated Bayley and Nattie in 10:30 to qualify for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The updated women’s Elimination Chamber graphic listed Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, with two open spots. Maxxine Dupri came out and attacked Natalya on the stage until they were pulled apart…

Inside his office, Adam Pearce handed a contract folder to Oba Femi, who said he needed time to decide. Pearce told him to take all the time he needs. Rusev entered the office, and then he and Oba engaged in a staredown…

Cole hyped his sit-down interview with Liv Morgan for after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: It might feel predictable to have the favorites win the qualifiers, but it’s leading to some loaded Elimination Chamber matches. Is Oba the most indecisive wrestler in history?

Michael Cole’s sit-down interview with Liv Morgan aired. Just as the interview was about to start, Dominik Mysterio showed up and sat next to Morgan. Cole asked her which title she would challenge for at WrestleMania 42. Morgan laughed and said she wasn’t going to rush her decision.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer entered the room and sat next to Cole. Vaquer spoke in Spanish to Morgan while Dom played interpreter. Vaquer said that she would show Morgan what a real champion is. Vaquer exited the room. Morgan started crying and then exited the room with Dom…

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made his entrance.

[Hour Two] [C] Punk recalled Adam Pearce accusing him of putting the WrestleMania main event in jeopardy by agreeing to face Finn Balor. Punk said sports teams qualify for the playoffs, but that doesn’t meant they don’t have to show up and play the rest of their games (insert your own joke here about NBA teams tanking and star players taking nights off).

Finn Balor’s entrance theme interrupted Punk. Balor walked out, and then Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh joined him in the entrance aisle. The Judgment Day trio surrounded the ring. Balor stood on the apron and told Punk to relax because they didn’t come out to fight.

Balor, Dom, and McDonagh entered the ring. Balor listed some things he’s done while citing them as examples of what it takes to be the best in the world. Balor dubbed himself the real best in the world. “So what are these two idiots doing here?” Punk asked Balor.

Punk said the examples Balor gave were things he accomplished on his own, and said Judgment Day are deadweight. Punk mocked Dom for wearing two titles he never defends, and said McDonagh has a hard time entering the ring due to the size of his head. The fans chanted “bobblehead.” Punk said he’d allow it.

Punk turned his back to the heels and told Balor and his crew to take their best shot, but Balor held his arms out. Punk said he doesn’t need to prove that he’s the best in the world. “But maybe you do,” Punk said. McDonagh wanted to go after Punk, but Balor held him back twice…

Cole reminded viewers that Friday’s Smackdown will air on Syfy. Graves narrated highlights of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky fighting Lash Legend and Nia Jax to a double count-out or no-contest on the last episode of Smackdown…

Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Saxton brought up the tag title defenses and Elimination Chamber qualifiers, and asked how they are holding it together. Sky said they will be ready.

“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane interrupted. Sane said Asuka is in the Elimination Chamber match and would make sure that Ripley and Sky never win. Asuka intimidated Sane, who said she meant that Asuka would make sure that she becomes the champion. Asuka yelled at Ripley and Sky, and then Sane did her fearful routine…

El Grande Americano made his entrance with Bravo and Rayo for an Intercontinental Title number one contender’s match… [C] The broadcast team plugged WWE 2K26 and announced that El Grande Americano will be a playable character in the game… Penta made his entrance as the mystery opponent…

3. Penta vs. El Grande Americano (w/Bravo, Rayo) for a shot at the Intercontinental Title. Penta went for a springboard move, but Americano caught him with a clothesline. [C] Penta escaped Americano’s submission and then hit the Penta Driver for a near fall.

Americano hit a distracted Pent with a headbutt. Rayo distracted the referee while Bravo pulled out the steel plate. Before he could pass it to Americano, someone pulled Bravo under the ring. The Original El Grande Americano emerged from underneath the ring and beat up Rayo and Bravo. Penta hit a distracted Americano (Kaiser) with a springboard Mexican Destroyer for the win.

Penta beat El Grande Americano in 10:35 to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Title.

After the match, Penta and OG Americano bumped hands. After Penta left the ring, OG worked over Americano and hit him with the Chaos Theory. OG made a play for Americano’s mask, but Bravo and Rayo saved their leader…

Powell’s POV: I liked this matchup being for a shot at the IC Title. Penta was the heavy as the babyface, but I keep waiting for Dom’s loose alliance with Americano to fall apart.

Dominik Mysterio comforted Liv Morgan while they sat on a couch inside the Judgment Day clubhouse. Dom asked Raquel Rodriguez if she could take care of Morgan, and then the women left the room together. JD McDonagh complained to Finn Balor that they had CM Punk surrounded. Balor said he’s trying to do it by himself. McDonagh said he’s trying to help Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship. Balor told him to let him do it by himself. Balor and McDonagh were upset and made their exits. “Guys, I still have a match,” Dom said…

Gunther was shown lacing up his boots… [C]

AJ Lee made her entrance for an in-ring promo. She recalled the pink butterfly title being the only title the women could fight for when she last held a WWE championship. She said she loved it and wore it proudly, because she made that title. “Yeah, I’m not modest, I know exactly who the hell I am,” Lee said. She said there was a women’s division before and after her.

Lee said she wants to face Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, the Kabuki Warriors, Judgment Day, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss, but for now, all roads lead back to Becky Lynch. She assumed Lynch was mad because she sells more merch and the fans like her more. Lee said it’s not her fault because she gave Lynch a ten-year head start. Lee said that if she walks out of the Elimination Chamber event victorious, she will walk into WrestleMania as a champion. Lee called out Lynch.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance and spoke from the floor to start. Lynch mocked Lee for thinking she would have a title run. Lynch said it’s an opportunity for Lee to gather her friends, family, and anyone dumb enough to like her to give her the sendoff because she never had a retirement match.

Lynch said Lee would be in a body cast and would have to dictate to her computer when she writes about being in the ring with her. Lee said they could save the title match for Chicago. She invited Lynch to join her in the ring so they could throw hands. A “whoop that trick” chant broke out.

Lynch teased entering the ring and then asked Lee if she looked stupid. Lee offered Lynch the first swing. Lynch entered the ring. Lee encouraged her to take her shot. Lee even dropped the mic and put her hands behind her back, but Lynch still hesitated. Lynch said she doesn’t fight in Memphis and then stormed to the back. Cole said Lee is in Lynch’s head…

Powell’s POV: Meh. Lee’s promo was fine. I really enjoyed her interaction with Lynch last week, but this segment didn’t increase my interest in their title match.

Adam Pearce was talking with a security guard backstage when he spotted something. He told the security guard to call him if he heard anything. Pearce turned and saw “The Vision” members Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman waiting outside of his office.

Theory barked at Pearce about the mystery man’s Stomp on Logan. Heyman had Logan escort Theory out of the area. Heyman said Pearce had to do something about the masked man. Pearce said the masked man is just as much of a problem for him as he is for Heyman. Reed said he’s a problem solver. He said the problem will be solved once he gets his hands on the masked man…

An AJ Styles video aired. Cole said there will be a tribute to Styles on next week’s show in his native Georgia…

A promo video set up the men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier. Je’Von Evans made his entrance. Footage aired of the midair OG Cutter he performed on Bravo. Gunther made his entrance… [C] The end of Dominik Mysterio’s entrance was shown…

4. Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match. The broadcast team played up Dom having a rough night with Liv Morgan, and not having backup heading into this match. Dom ducked to ringside to avoid fighting. Once Gunther had Evans in the corner, Dom stepped in front of him and chopped Evans. Dom told Gunther he was trying to help him out.

Dom chopped Gunther a short time later, but Gunther no-sold it and let Dom throw additional chops. Gunther dropped Don with a big chop and then continued to work him over on the floor. Evans dove over the top rope onto Gunther. [C]

Footage aired from during the break of Dom grabbing the ring bell hammer and placing it on the ring steps. Later, Evans went for an OG Cutter, but Gunther caught him in a sleeper on the way down. Dom performed a top rope frog splash on Gunther to break the hold. Dom went for a 619, but Gunther put him down. Dom rolled to the corner and grabbed the ring bell hammer that he’d placed there earlier in the match.

Gunther put Dom in a sleeper over the ropes. Evans put Gunther in a sleeper to break the sleeper on Dom. Gunther broke free with a suplex and then knocked Dom off the apron. Gunther went to the floor and took the hammer from Dom.

Dragon Lee jumped from the barricade and hit Gunther with the ring bell. Dom hit Evans with a 619. Evans avoided a frog splash and then hit Dom with an OG Cutter for the win…

Je’Von Evans beat Dominik Mysterio and Gunther in a Triple Threat in 14:40 to qualify for the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

The updated graphic listed Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Je’Von Evans as Elimination Chamber entrants with two open spots. Evans celebrated his win while the executive producer credits were shown…

Powell’s POV: And there’s our first upset in an Elimination Chamber qualifier. Gunther will be missed, but it’s better to keep him out of the match if he wasn’t going to win it. Plus, now Gunther’s character will be extra salty heading into the AJ Styles tribute on next week’s Raw. I don’t see Evans winning the Chamber, but his win over Dom should lead to an eventual shot at the Intercontinental Title.

Overall, a middle-of-the-road episode. I enjoyed the main event, but it felt like a main event by default in some ways. The Chamber matches and the mystery crate helped keep the show feeling fairly newsworthy. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.