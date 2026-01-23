Beyond Wrestling “Wildest Dreams” results (1/23): Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Gabby Forza for the IWTV World Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Ryan Clancy in a rounds match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

Beyond Wrestling “Wildest Dreams”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

January 23, 2026, in Somerville, Massachusetts, at Arts At The Armory

This venue is a small auditorium; I’ve seen shows from this room before. There is a second level, and this has a high ceiling. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. It was fairly packed with a crowd of perhaps 250. Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. Tyree Taylor vs. Gabriel Skye in a pre-show match. Skye tried an Irish Whip, but Taylor wouldn’t budge. Tyree hit some hip-tosses and a big back-body drop. Gabriel hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Tyree hit a superplex from the corner. He nailed a Pounce that sent Skye flying. Skye hit a jumping knee to the jaw and a spin kick to the ear. Tyree dropped him with a forearm strike. Skye tried a huracanrana but Taylor blocked it, hit the “Brooklyn Zoo” sit-out powerbomb, and scored the pin. Good opener.

Tyree Taylor defeated Gabriel Skye at 5:46.

* Cordeiro took over on commentary for the main show.

2. Dezmond Cole vs. Oxx Adams (w/BRG). Worth reiterating that Brody King clone Adams is a seven-footer, while Cole has to be closer to 5’8″. Oxx put his hands high in the air for a test of strength; Dezmond hit some spin kicks to the thighs. He hit a shotgun dropkick to Oxx’s back. Cole hit a clothesline against the ropes, then a dropkick to send Oxx to the floor. He tried a dive, but Oxx caught him and slammed him against the ring apron at 1:30. In the ring, Oxx was quickly in charge and kept Cole grounded. Dezmond tried some more spin kicks to the thighs. Oxx remained in charge. He dropped Cole with a hard chop at 4:30.

Oxx put him in a Torture Rack. Cole escaped and hit a spin kick to the shoulder. Oxx dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Dezmond nailed a rolling stunner at 7:00. He went for a sunset flip, but Oxx blocked it, picked him up, and put him in a bear hug. Cole escaped and hit some leg sweep-style kicks, then a senton. Cole hit a Helluva Kick, then another. BRG hopped on the apron for a distraction, allowing Oxx to hit a running body block at 9:00. Cole trapped Oxx’s head in the corner, kicked him in the face, and hit a German Suplex. He nailed a frog splash for a nearfall. Oxx hit a chokeslam and a sit-out Choke Bomb for the pin. Good action.

Oxx Adams defeated Dezmond Cole at 10:32.

* Three members of Big Business will face three members of the Stetson Ranch in three consecutive matches. The matchups will be determined by a coin flip! TJ Crawford hugged Brad Hollister as they came to the ring; are they really on the same page? This took forever to get going! Cordeiro was fuming on commentary, wondering, “What’s the holdup here?”

3. TJ Crawford vs. Bobby Casale. They immediately traded rollups, and TJ hit a German Suplex. Casale slammed him for a nearfall. They traded chops in the corner. Casale hit a roundhouse kick to the back at 2:00. TJ unloaded a series of quick kicks, then a springboard fadeaway stunner, then a clothesline. Casale hit a standing powerbomb and a buzzsaw kick to the side of the head, and he applied a sleeper at 3:30. TJ hit a running spin kick in the corner, then his Silver Bullet skull kick for the pin.

TJ Crawford defeated Bobby Casale at 4:14; Big Business was ahead 1-0.

4. Brad Hollister vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris. Morris immediately hit some stomps. Hollister hit some chops. (I expected this would end with Hollister vs. Stetson.) Morris hit some forearm strikes. Brad hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 2:00. Morris hit a superkick, a dropkick, and a DDT for a nearfall. Hollister hit a release belly-to-belly suplex. He slammed Morris to the mat and hit a senton. Hollister hit a running buttbump in the corner and a Samoan Drop, then a second-rope German Suplex for the pin!

Brad Hollister defeated Brian Morris at 3:49; Big Business was ahead 2-0.

5. Steven Stetson vs. Love, Doug. They immediately traded forearm strikes and chops; Stetson has the height and overall size advantage. Doug hit a Stinger Splash. Stetson choked him in the ropes and stomped on him. He hit a bodyslam at 2:00, then dropped his weight on Doug’s sternum, and he got a nearfall. Doug fired up and hit some punches, but Stetson hit a Mafia Kick. Doug hit an X-Factor faceplant, then a springboard-back-elbow at 4:00. Doug used the ropes to hit a Sliced Bread. Morris hopped on the apron to provide a distraction, and those four brawled on the floor. It allowed Stetson to get a quick schoolboy rollup for the pin.

Steven Stetson defeated Love, Doug at 4:53; Big Business wins the series 2-1.

* Doug fumed as he headed to the back. Cordeiro said he “doesn’t want to call Doug a sore loser,” but he really can’t blame Hollister or Crawford.

6. Aaron Rourke vs. Kylie Alexa in an intergender match. Kylie is listed at 5’2″, and she’s what, maybe 115 pounds? Rourke is perhaps 5’10”. Cagematch.net records show these two actually were in a Rumble match together in 2022 in Alabama (but they easily could have been in at different times and not touched). He easily hit a fallaway slam at 1:00, tossing her across the ring. He hit an X-Factor. She choked Rourke in the ropes and hit a splash to his back as he was in the ropes. She hit some hard chops, but couldn’t budge him on an Irish Whip attempt at 3:30.

Rourke hit a Helluva Kick. She got a rollup for a nearfall. Rourke locked up with her and tossed her twice across the ring. He hit a running buttbump to her face in the corner at 6:00. Kylie hit a DDT. Rourke hit a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. She hit a German Suplex out of the ropes, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 8:00. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick. She hit a modified Code Red, and they were both down.

They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They got up and traded open-hand slaps to the face! Kylie hit a spin kick to his head; Rourke hit a sit-out powerbomb. He applied a standing Figure Four leg lock, and she tapped out. Entertaining enough, even though I don’t buy for a second that she could stand a chance against him.

Aaron Rourke defeated Kylie Alexa at 10:17.

* Oxx Adams immediately hit the ring and beat up Rourke! Why?

7. Liviyah vs. Kaitlyn Marie. Again, I routinely see Kaitlyn out of Premiere Wrestling Federation in North Carolina, and she’s a powerhouse; I’ve certainly seen her face more men than women. They are both maybe 5’9″ or 5’10” but Kaitlyn has the size and experience advantage over the teenage Liviyah. Kaitlyn pushed her finger into Kaitlyn’s forehead before they locked up. She immediately hit a Death Valley Driver and tried for a cocky one-footed cover, then she missed a senton.

Kaitlyn hit a buttbump and a shotgun dropkick at 1:00. Kaitlyn hit some running buttbumps to the face in the corner and got a nearfall. She pushed Liviyah into the corner and hit some chops, including one across the stomach! This has been completely one-sided. Kaitlyn hit a snap suplex at 3:00, then she sat on Liviyah’s lower back and put her in a Camel Clutch. Liviyah hit a German Suplex at 4:30. She went for a sunset flip, but Kaitlyn dropped her butt onto Liviyah’s sternum for a nearfall.

Kaitlyn missed a Vader Bomb. Liviyah hit a flying shoulder tackle and a missile dropkick, then a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. She applied a crossface at 6:00, but Kaitlyn got to the ropes. Kaitlyn hit a buttbump to the back as Liviyah was in the ropes. Liviyah got underneath her in the corner and hit a running powerbomb for the pin; I initially thought Kaitlyn had kicked out. Good action.

Liviyah defeated Kaitlyn Marie at 7:18.

8. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee in a four-way tag. In an ideal situation, I would have swapped out Wrench and Resolve and substituted in the Shooter Boys; the other three teams are all top-notch Northeast teams. Everyone immediately stomped on Waller and King, and those two bailed to the floor to regroup. The other six brawled in the ring. Brando chopped each of Star Struck. Lee and Ichiban hit “One!” punches in the corner on Thomas at 2:00.

WandR got back in and hit stereo sling blades. Chacha hit a running penalty kick. Kylon slammed Chacha on the ring apron. MG began working over Gray in the ring, with Kylon hitting a Spinebuster at 3:30 and put him in a half-crab. He hit a German Suplex, and Waller hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Ichiban and Lee hit a team bulldog on Waller at 5:00. Brando hit a rolling DVD, then a moonsault for a nearfall on King, but Waller made the save. Ichiban hit a stunner.

Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on Waller. Channing went for his piledriver on Ichiban, but Ichiban escaped. Channing hit a German Suplex on Ichiban for a nearfall. Brando hit a twisting plancha to the floor at 6:30. Waller and Chacha fought onto a nearby stage. Waller leapt off the stage but was hit by a superkick. Chacha leapt off the stage onto several guys. Kylon hit a springboard moonsault onto several opponents. Ichiban hit a flip dive to the floor to wipe out MG. Greene suplexed Ichiban off the top rope onto everyone on the floor at 9:00. Some insane spots.

Gray was in the balcony and was over the railing! He hit a Coffin Drop onto everyone on the floor! He threw Lee into the ring. Chacha hit a flying knee to Lee’s back, and Gray got a visual pin, but King pulled Ref Gina to the floor! Meanwhile, Dustin hit a Lethal Injection on Gray. Ref Gina made a two-count, but then she gave Waller the middle finger! She hit a low blow on King! Channing got a rollup and flash pin on Waller! That was an absolute blast with some crazy, big bumps, yet they all felt fairly safe because these guys are all so good.

“Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King, “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha, and Ichiban and Brando Lee in a four-way at 11:13.

* Nearly everyone had headed to the back when suddenly Oxx Adams returned to the ring again and beat up both Chacha and Gray.

* It seems awfully late to be taking an intermission, but here we are. Time to watch the opening Zayn-Priest-Trick segment of Smackdown! Perfect timing as the opening WWE segment ended and Beyond returned from the break with a video of Jonathan Gresham playing chess, using it as a metaphor for how to succeed in technical wrestling. A very well-done video.

9. Bobby Orlando vs. DJ Powers vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a three-way for the Wrestling Open Title. DJ hit a Claymore Kick on Jack at the bell, and Jack rolled to the floor. Bobby hit a shotgun dropkick on DJ, then a back-body drop. Jack pulled DJ to the floor and hit a uranage on the ring apron at 1:30. In the ring, Jack hit some shoulder thrusts on Bobby’s ribs in the corner. Again, Jack reportedly was involved in the recent WWE tryouts. He hit a delayed vertical suplex on Orlando for a nearfall at 3:00. DJ superkicked Jack and threw him into the corner, with Jack falling to the floor.

Powers stomped on Orlando and kept him grounded. DJ hit a standing neckbreaker, and he yelled at the crowd; he’s such a good heel. Bobby fired up and hit some clotheslines and a running neckbreaker on Powers at 5:30. Powers hit a Claymore Kick on Bobby, then a neckbreaker over his knee. Powers hit a frog splash for a nearfall, but Jack got back in to break up the pin. Powers and Pasquale began shoving each other and traded blows. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall.

Jack got both opponents on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop at 8:30. He nailed a leaping DDT on Bobby for a nearfall. Powers hit a standing powerbomb on Jack. Orlando hit his Athena-style flying stunner on Powers for a nearfall, and they were all down. They all got up and traded chops. Jack and Bobby hit superkicks on Powers. Jack missed a frog splash. Powers hit a frog splash on Jack. However, Bobby immediately hit a Froggy Bow elbow drop on Powers for the pin. A very well-booked match.

Bobby Orlando defeated DJ Powers and Eye Black Jack Pasquale in a three-way to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 11:02.

10. Jonathan Gresham vs. Ryan Clancy in a rounds match. This is Gresham’s first match since August 2, as he suffered two strokes and has been out since (he didn’t suffer them during a match; the strokes happened at some point after Aug. 2). Clancy came out first, and he was booed, as he’s slowly turned heel in recent months. Gresham had his Octopus mask on; he took it off to show a wide smile — I bet it feels good to be back! We had a five-minute clock appear on a big screen in the background, and it began counting down.

Standing switches to open as they twisted each other’s left arms. Gresham pulled Clancy to the mat and kept him tied up. They got back up and into a knuckle lock at 2:00. (This feels like when Shibata returned and faced Zack Sabre Jr. — this has been cautious and safe, and it’s just good to see Gresham in the ring.) Gresham twisted the left wrist and fingers. Clancy applied an ankle lock. This crowd was at full attention as these guys traded more reversals on the mat, and Clancy struggled to break free from a leg lock around his neck. They got up and tied up. Clancy hit a cheap shot right at the bell at 5:00 (possibly after the bell!)

I restarted the stopwatch as the second round began. Gresham applied a hammerlock and kept Clancy grounded. Clancy applied a front headlock and turned it into a Gator Roll on the mat. They went back to a knuckle lock at 3:00 (of round 2!) They flipped to the floor, but both landed on their feet. They got back into the ring and ran the ropes. Once again, Clancy landed a cheap shot punch as the second round ended!

Early in the third round , Clancy hit a closed-fist punch and was admonished by the ref. He did a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles and kept Gresham grounded; the crowd was really getting on Clancy. Ryan hit some European Uppercuts to the back, and he dropped Gresham with a hard back elbow. Gresham tied him in a surfboard. Clancy hit a knee drop on the left elbow; he expressed irritation that the crowd booed him for a legal move. They got up; Gresham threw a punch and was also admonished. Gresham hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, and he tied Clancy in an Octopus Stretch, but Clancy held on until the third round ended.

The fourth round began, and Clancy immediately applied a front guillotine choke. They traded rollups. Gresham performed a huracanrana. The mat holds were suddenly at a faster pace, and Gresham got a flash rollup for the pin! Gresham offered a handshake; Clancy brushed Gresham’s shoulder as he walked past him to the back, refusing to shake hands.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Ryan Clancy at 1:52 of round four (16:52, not including breaks between rounds.)

* Joseph “A-Game” Alexander came to the ring in street clothes; he’s been out with an injury for two or so months. Gresham was still in the ring. A-Game introduced himself to Gresham and listed off his top moments of last year, including facing Lee Moriarty at Wrestling Open 200. A-Game said he’s confident he could beat Gresham. He’s still not medically cleared, though. He challenged Gresham to a match on February 27, as he anticipates being ready to go by then. Gresham accepted, and they shook hands.

11. Krule vs. Gabby Forza for the IWTV World Title. Krule is so much taller and stronger than most of his male competitors, and it’s going to be hard to buy Gabby as a serious challenger, despite her being such a powerhouse. We got the bell, and he immediately grabbed her by the throat; Gabby shoved him hard, and he landed on his butt. She got him on her shoulders and hit a DVD, then a second one! Gabby hit a spear and was fired up. She got a chair and repeatedly hit him in the back with it.

In the ring, she hit another spear. He hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 4:30. He set up a board bridge in the ring, and they fought on the ropes. She hit a Choke Bomb onto the board bridge for a believable nearfall. He hit his Implant Buster faceplant onto the board for the pin. Okay action; it felt a bit underwhelming as it was certainly shorter than expected.

Krule defeated Gabby Forza to retain the IWTV World Title at 6:32.

* Oxx Adams returned to the ring again! He grabbed Gabby by the throat. Krule, who was already headed to the back, got back into the ring and stood nose-to-nose with Oxx! He held his title belt above his head. Oxx left with no punches thrown between them.

Final Thoughts: A very entertaining show with some of the best-of-the-best of the Northeast scene. I loved that four-way tag match. Lots of great flying, some big spots, topped off with Gray leaping off the balcony. I’ll narrowly go with the Orlando three-way for second, ahead of Oxx-Cole for third. The rounds match was really good, too, and fans of that style will love it. It just felt so good to see Gresham back in the ring; they started cautiously and slowly, with the third and fourth rounds really picking up the pace.

“Underwhelming” is the right word for that main event — not bad at all. She got to show off her power spots, but no, she wasn’t beating him. An interesting transition to Krule-Oxx instead. If I have a complaint, it’s that the Big Business vs. Stetson Ranch matches were each so short. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV Saturday or soon after.