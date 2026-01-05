WWE Smackdown preview: Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship headlines Friday’s show (early start internationally)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

-The MFTs vs. The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag match

Powell’s POV: The first stage of the WWE Championship is a standard match, stage two is a Falls Count Anywhere match, and the third stage is a steel cage match. Carmelo Hayes mentioned that he will keep the U.S. Championship open challenges going, but they did not officially advertise an open challenge for this show. Smackdown will air on same-day delay from Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. If the scheduling works out, I’m hoping to cover Smackdown as it streams live on Netflix internationally on Friday afternoon at 1CT/2ET. Either way, my same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).