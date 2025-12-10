WWE Evolve results (12/10): Vetter’s review of Sean Legacy vs. Tate Wilder for a shot at the Evolve Championship, Eli Knight vs. It’s Gal, Nikkita Lyons vs. Layla Diggs, Drake Morreaux vs. Dante Chen

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 40)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 10, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present. I’ll reiterate that the background has changed in this latest taping, as we have more video screens hanging on the walls in the background, and the room is a bit darker, too.

* The show opened with “The Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes hanging out in a dirty room. They grumbled about who was going to clean up the mess. They are going to tune in and watch Evolve to see how Sean Legacy does, as they agree he is a pain in their asses.

* Malik Blade was hanging out in the VIP lounge at ringside!

1. Layla Diggs (w/Masyn Holliday) vs. Nikkita Lyons. Layla and Masyn danced on their way to the ring. Basic reversals early, and Layla hit a standing moonsault. Lyons hit a snap suplex at 2:00. She caught Diggs with a kick for a nearfall. She bounced her butt on Layla’s chest in the corner, showing more of her “creative offense.” Masyn and Malik distracted Lyons, allowing Layla to get a rollup for the pin. Meh.

Layla Diggs defeated Nikkita Lyons at 3:21.

* Backstage, Sean Legacy was hanging out with five other WWE ID prospects. He said he can’t believe it’s been a year since the ID program began. Aaron Rourke said they need to move the title off of Jackson Drake. Coach Timothy Thatcher walked up to them; he’s proud of how they are doing. He said he believes that Legacy can win the title. He announced there will be a five-on-five gauntlet of WWE ID talent vs. WWE PC talent! That match will begin one-on-one, and once someone is pinned, they will be replaced by another person from their team. It keeps going until one side has all five guys eliminated. That will take place next week! [C]

* Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey talked backstage. Carlee said she feels like she’s become “Kendal’s friend,” and she needs to find her own identity. Kendal told her to go find her ‘edge.’ They hugged and parted ways. Looks like that is an on-screen write-off of their pairing.

2. Drake Morreaux vs. Dante Chen. We had an interview in-set in the corner of the screen, and he talked about taking on Drake. They locked up, and Drake has a height and overall size advantage. Robert Stone noted that these two had fought in the past on NXT-LVL Up. Drake hit a shoulder tackle and a bodyslam, and a splash to the mat for a one-count. Dante hit a German Suplex at 1:30. Drake hit another bodyslam. Dante knocked him down with a second-rope shoulder tackle, and he got a nearfall.

Jax Presley and Harley Riggins were now in the VIP lounge. Drake hit a splash to the back at 3:30, then some flying forearms. Drake dropped him with a pump kick to the chest. Dante caught him with a superkick, then a delayed suplex, and Drake rolled to the floor to regroup. Dante dove through the ropes, but Drake caught him and threw him back in. Drake hit a discus clothesline, then a big chokeslam for the pin! Decent action.

Drake Morreaux defeated Dante Chen at 5:11.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Drake at ringside. He thanked the crowd for a warm welcome. He plans to take what he learned at LFG and take it to Evolve. Presley and Riggins walked up to him, and they wanted Drake to join them in their fight against the WWE ID talent. Drake said he just got here and he’s not ready to form any type of alliance yet.

* Backstage, Charlie Dempsey talked about honing his skills in pro wrestling NOAH. While in Japan, he kept hearing that Timothy Thatcher was back in WWE, and he wanted a match against him! It’s time to find out who is the best technical wrestler, so he made a challenge!

* It’s Gal spoke backstage. He teased which team he would join, the ID or the PC group. He will join… whichever team can afford to pay him the most!

* In the locker room, Keanu Carver, Riggins and Presley were now trying to recruit Tate Wilder. Riggins and Presley belittled the ID guys working hard on indy dates.

3. Eli Knight vs. It’s Gal. I was a big fan of both of these guys before they got WWE ID deals. They locked up, Gal threw him to the mat, and he posed. He got Eli across his shoulders and did some squats. Eli hit a dropkick and a flying elbow in the corner. Gal hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a gutbuster over his knees. Eli hit a flying clothesline and a huracanrana, then a Lionsault Press on a standing Gal for a nearfall at 3:30. Gal went for a German Suplex, but Eli rotated and landed on his feet, and Eli hit an enzuigiri. Gal hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin! That wrapped up suddenly. Good while it lasted.

It’s Gal defeated Eli Knight at 4:12.

* Wendy Choo was at her psychiatry appointment and was lying on a couch and sharing her feelings. She said she loses it whenever she’s around Chantel Monroe. Chantel attacked her!

4. Sean Legacy vs. Tate Wilder in a No. 1 contender’s match. Sean immediately tied up Tate on the mat. He hit a standing moonsault at 1:30 and was in control. Tate targeted the left arm. He hit some bodyslams and a springboard Trust Fall for a nearfall. Cap Jones, Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers were shown in the VIP lounge, as the commentators talked about next week’s gauntlet match.

Tate knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then another, then a twisting suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Legacy hit a superkick, then he spun Tate before hitting a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Tate tossed Sean to the floor, then he dove onto him, and they crashed in front of the VIP section. Braxton Cole threw Legacy into the ring post. (Who is Braxton Cole? Stone said he’s a PC guy who we hadn’t seen before.) The PC guys and the ID guys all started fighting on the floor, and it was a chaotic scene. Legacy brought Tate into the ring and hit “Shambles” (twisting DVD move) and got the pin.

Sean Legacy defeated Tate Wilder to become No. 1 contender to the Evolve Championship at 7:11.

* Jackson Drake came out of the crowd to beat up Legacy as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. Nothing must-see, but I was entertained. Legacy-Wilder and Gal-Knight both felt longer than they were, as they packed in the offense. Evolve has been setting the table for a big ID vs. PC feud, and it’s clear the PC guys are the heels, sneering and belittling the value of working indy shows in front of small crowds. Drake’s match was fine. The opener was disappointing. The episode clocked in at 50 minutes, on par with typical shows.