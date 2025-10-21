WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: Two world championship matches set for the next Peacock special

What's happening...

October 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, November 1, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center.

-CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis announced the WWE Championship match on Tuesday in a video that can be viewed below. Saturday Night’s Main Event specials now stream exclusively on Peacock. WWE no longer has a hard out like they did when the show was simulcast on NBC, but it’s unclear whether they intend to run over the two-hour mark. Join me for my live review of SNME at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET. A same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

