WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Penta

-Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

-Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

-Women’s U.S. Champion Becky Lynch appears

Powell's POV: One can only assume that there will be a qualifier or an announcement regarding the Raw team that will be in the four-way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Sunday's WWE Evolution event. Raw will be live from Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion.