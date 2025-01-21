WWE Raw viewership for the second episode on Netflix

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix announced that the January 13 edition of WWE Raw finished last week with 3.7 million views globally. The viewership count was down from the 5.9 million viewers listed for the January 6 premiere on Netflix. Last week’s Raw finished fourth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows at Netflix.com/tudum.

Powell’s POV: Netflix does not release weekly viewership totals by country. Barring an occasional press release to trumpet big numbers, it looks like the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show airs, as long as it finishes in the top ten for the week.