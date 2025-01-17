TNA Genesis lineup (live coverage on Sunday): The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Genesis pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Dallas, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship

-Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match for the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Moose vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Title

-Jody Threat and Dani Lunah vs. Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

-Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

-(Pre-Show) Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater

Powell’s POV: The lineup looks good on paper, but it’s a rare case of me being more interested in the non-title matches than the actual title matches. The pre-show starts at 6CT/7ET and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view television and TrillerTV.com for $39.99. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).