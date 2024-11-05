Go Fund Me launched for Dutch Mantell (a/k/a Zeb Colter)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued by James Romero on Tuesday to raise money for Dutch Mantell and his family.

Dutch Mantell is a highly respected, 50 year professional wrestling veteran (as well as a real life Vietnam veteran), working with pretty much every single major wrestling promotion in that time frame, including the WWE as Zeb Colter, the old WWF, WCW, TNA Memphis, Puerto Rico and nearly every other territory in the United States.

After decades entertaining fans as a pro wrestler, manager, commentator and booker, as well as more recently a podcaster and YouTuber with Story time with Dutch Mantell, the man who played Dutch, Wayne Keown, needs your help.

Dutch has twice been struck down with sepsis in less than a year. Thanks to his incredible resolve, Dutch has managed to pull through yet again. But at the same time Dutch was fighting for his life, his wife of over 50 years, Cathy, has also had severe health issues, including sepsis and diverticulitis, and has been in and out of hospital 11 times since May 2024. Last week, she needed emergency bowel surgery.

Because of the extended care required to save both Dutch and Cathy’s lives, the family’s health insurance has been depleted and so has all of their savings, and they have almost nothing left. Dutch’s daughter Amanda has taken leave from work to take care of her parents, but both Dutch and Cathy require further home care which has pushed their situation to breaking point both emotionally and financially.

The last thing the family want to do is ask for help, but needs must and Amanda has set up a Go Fund Me to help cover further medical costs and care required for both Dutch and Cathy going forward. If you are a fan of Dutch Mantell, or Zeb Colter, or of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, please consider donating via the link below.

Go Fund Me: https://gofund.me/ce26c390

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing the Go Fund Me campaign via your socials. Links to shareable content are below, as well as a video from Dutch’s co-host James that further explains Dutch’s and his family’s predicament.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wsiwrestlingshoot

Twitter: https://x.com/WSI_YouTube/status/1853797510667772311

YouTube video explaining Dutch Mantell’s current situation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otZfVeCg7uk

Powell’s POV: I’ve always enjoyed my conversations with Dutch over the years. Here’s wishing him the very best.