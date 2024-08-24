Murphy’s Blog: AEW All In Predictions – Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW presents its annual All In event on Sunday in London, England at Wembley Stadium. As most AEW events, this will likely turn out to be a good show from an in-ring standpoint. That said, aside from two matches that I’ll get to shortly, the show doesn’t do much for me from a storyline standpoint. They’re getting a little better in certain areas but there’s still more focus on the matches and less focus around the story and why I should care that wrestler A is facing wrestler B. I’m hoping that whatever happens at All In provides a good hook for whatever is going to take place at All Out two weeks later. With my ramble out of the way, let’s run down the card.

Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship: This is one of the matches that has piqued my interest as they’ve done a good job highlighting Danielson’s ailments, as well as Strickland’s mean streak. They haven’t fully made it clear if Danielson intends to defend the championship if he wins, as the announcers have mentioned that it could be his last match “win, lose or draw.” In the end, I don’t think that matters as I see a Danielson win followed by an immediate cash-in by the winner of the Casino Gauntlet if that’s allowed. More on that below.

Don Predicts: Bryan Danielson wins the AEW World Championship; immediately losing to the winner of the Casino Gauntlet.

Casino Gauntlet match for a future shot at the AEW World Championship: I might as well continue this train of thought. This is the match where we’re likely to see some surprises. We may see a debuting Ricochet on the show. Do we see Bobby Lashley? That one is possible. At the very least we’ll probably see a mix of New Japan, CMLL and local UK talent. In the end, I think this is the perfect spot for “Hangman” Adam Page to win the match. If they are fighting for a poker chip can be treated like the Money in the Bank briefcase, then, I expect Page to win and cash-in on Bryan. This puts Strickland in chase mode which furthers their story.

Don Predicts: Hangman Adam Page wins the Casino Gauntlet match and cashes in on Bryan Danielson later in the evening to win the AEW World Championship (if that’s permitted).

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship: I’ve enjoyed the build to this match with May explaining how she lured Storm into a false sense of security before turning on her and Storm evolving her character into one bent on revenge. This should be a decent match and I think this is where we see Luther re-emerge to turn on Storm and help May win the title.

Don Predicts: Mariah May wins the AEW Women’s Championship.

Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship: I liked Baker’s promo during the contract signing as I was worried she was going to completely bury Mone. That would have been fine since Mone is a heel but I felt it was a better approach for Baker to put over Mone as someone she once looked up to. The match will be fine, with Mone likely retaining due to interference by Kamille. By the way, if you haven’t watched Kamille in the NWA, you’re in for a treat as she has a bright future.

Don Predicts: Mercedes Mone retains the TBS Championship.

MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship/AEW International Championship: This is the other match I’m interested in. They had a great match on Dynamite that will be difficult to top but I have no doubt they’ll do so if not come close. I’m digging MJF as the American hero and the crowd should be hot for Ospreay. This will come down to Ospreay finally snapping and hitting the Tiger Driver ’91 to regain the title. MJF on crutches or in a wheelchair cutting promos should be fun.

Don Predicts: Will Ospreay wins the AEW International Championship.

“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in a three-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles: The action will be good – all three teams are credible in their own way. I just wish the division was booked better. I’m also not a fan of multi-team tag matches. In any case, the champions likely retain further advancing the Acclaimed heel turn.

Don Predicts: The Young Bucks retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin in a coffin match for the TNT Title: This will be the daredevil match of the night and we just have to hope no one gets hurt. We’ll probably see a spot with real glass to play into the events of last year. Allin is a heavy crowd favorite and it looks like AEW is taking him on a journey so I expect a title win here.

Don Predicts: Darby Allin wins the TNT Title.

Chris Jericho vs. Hook for the FTW Championship: The stipulation is this is Hook’s last shot at the FTW Title while Jericho is champion. The match will be fine, but I haven’t been into the story they’ve been telling. I’m cautiously picking Jericho to retain so that Hook can move on to something better.

Don Predicts: Chris Jericho retains the FTW Championship.

“The Patriarchy” Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. “Bullet Club Gold” Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and PAC in a four-way London Ladder Match for the AEW Trios Titles: I would have been happy with two teams, even three, but this seems excessive. Nevertheless, there will be a spot fest and a half. The champions will retain and it’s only a matter of time before Killswitch snaps.

Don Predicts: The Patriarchy retains the AEW Trios Titles.

(Pre-show) Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway: It should be a fun one to see when and how one of the babyfaces get their hands on Hathway. The winners get to set the stipulation for the Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander match at All Out. That usually means the heel would win but I think we’ll see Willow get the nod here.

Don Predicts: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii defeat Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway.

