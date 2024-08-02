Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA Championship, PCO and Steph De Lander wedding, The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey, Trent Seven, and Kushida

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA World Championship: TNA typically saves world title matches for the pay-per-views and the TNA+ events, so it was a nice treat to see the TNA Championship defended on Impact. There was no reason to think that Nemeth would drop the title in his first defense, but this was still the best match of the night and a good way to kick off Nemeth’s reign.

PCO and Steph De Lander wedding angle: Ridiculously campy sports entertainment. It’s not for everyone, but you knew what you were signing up for. Santino Marella was comical as the wedding officiant, and the surprise appearance by Matt Cardona at the end was nicely done. De Lander wasn’t pleased after Cardona attacked PCO, so I’m actually curious to see where this goes.

“The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey, Trent Seven, and Kushida: The Rascalz reunion continued with another enjoyable six-man tag team match. It’s a blast to watch these three tearing it up in two companies.

Josh Alexander interview: After not saying much last week, Alexander gave his first promo since turning heel at Slammiversary. Alexander didn’t offer much in the way of an explanation, but he did show good intensity while conveying that he’s bitter about the fans embracing Joe Hendry.

Mike Santana vs. Campaign Singh: A glorified enhancement match win for Santana, whose quality post match promo may have been longer than the actual match.

Rosemary vs. Kristara: A solid spotlight match. Rosemary’s hair color might be lighter, but her character is as dark as ever. I would be wondering if Rosemary was starting a heel run if it wasn’t for the implied feud with Ash By Elegance.

TNA Impact Misses

Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryan Nemeth: The match was solid and the right guy went over. The Miss is due to Nemeth simply not being over. He comes off as “Nic Nemeth’s brother” because he hasn’t established his own persona. Ryan could end up being a nice setup guy for his brother. He could be the guy that heels beat or attack to get to Nic (see Josh Alexander attacking him after this match), but the fans need some reason to invest in Ryan beyond just who he is related to.

Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich: Another fine match. The Miss is because the match left me feeling like I had a case of deja vu. Slamovich and Alisha Edwards beat Threat and Dani Luna to retain the Knockouts Tag Titles at Slammiversary. The feud hasn’t clicked with fans and yet apparently it’s going to continue. And, yes, I must make my weekly observation that Slamovich should be a high level singles wrestler in the Knockouts Division rather than spinning her wheels in throwaway tag title matches.