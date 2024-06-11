NXT TV preview: Cody Rhodes to appear on tonight’s Battleground fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears
-Lexis King vs. Dante Chen in a Singapore Cane match
-Je’Von Walker vs. Shawn Spears
-Michin vs. Jaida Parker
-Wendy Choo returns
-Eddy Thorpe returns
