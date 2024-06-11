What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Cody Rhodes to appear on tonight’s Battleground fallout show

June 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

-Lexis King vs. Dante Chen in a Singapore Cane match

-Je’Von Walker vs. Shawn Spears

-Michin vs. Jaida Parker

-Wendy Choo returns

-Eddy Thorpe returns

