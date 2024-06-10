WWE Clash at the Castle lineup: Five title matches set for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the Clash at the Castle event that will be held on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hyrdo.

-Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an I Quit match for the WWE Championship

-Bayley vs. Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

-Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: It's unclear whether they will add another main show or pre-show match to the lineup.