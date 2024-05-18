NXT Level Up results (5/17): O’Connor’s review of Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey vs. Brinley Reece and Layla Diggs, and Tavion Heights vs. Jasper Troy

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 118)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 17, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Tavion Heights made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Tavion Heights vs. Jasper Troy. Making his NXT debut; Troy is 6’8. 340 pounds. Former offensive lineman. Looked huge. As the match started, Heights tried to bring Troy to the mat but was unsuccessful. Heights chopped the back of Troy and grabbed the arm and transitioned to a headlock. Troy broke free and charged and dropped Heights. Troy hit a swinging side slam and a big splash for a near fall before working on the neck of Heights. Heights rocked Troy with punches and dropped him with a clothesline and an overhead belly to belly but was stopped in his tracks with a black hole slam. Troy looked to finish but Heights caught him with his finishing suplex ride for the win.

Tavion Heights defeated Jasper Troy via pinfall in 5:15.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

2. Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey vs. Brinley Reece and Layla Diggs. Layla Diggs is also making her NXT debut. Diggs started the match against Grey as the women showed respect to each other early on. Bright made the tag and began to wear down Diggs. Diggs broke free and took Bright to the mat and tagged in Reece. Reece hit a rolling clothesline and tagged Diggs back in. Diggs wore down Bright and Brinley came back in as Bright made the hot tag to Grey. Grey looked to finish but Reece rolled through and hit a cartwheel DDT on Grey as Diggs and Bright tumbled to the outside for the victory.

Brinley Reece and Layla Diggs defeated Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey via pinfall in 4:00.

All four women held up each other’s arms as the show closed…

A promotional video for ‘NXT Battleground’ then aired…

John’s Ramblings: A condensed edition this week featuring two matches rather than the usual three made this show a breeze to get through. Featuring a pair of debuts (Jasper Troy and Layla Diggs), both of these athletes looked impressive in their first matches and are worth checking out.