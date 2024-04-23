TNA Impact preview: The lineup for the Rebellion fallout edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

-Sami Callihan vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch

-Xia Brookside vs. Ash By Elegance

-Josh Alexander speaks

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).