AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Julia Hart vs. Leyla Hirsch in an Open House match for the TBS Championship

-Jay White vs. Matt Sydal

-Angelo Parker vs. Zak Knight

-Orange Cassidy vs. Alex Reynolds

Powell’s POV: The Open House gimmick is that the challenger is allowed to pick the match stipulation. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.