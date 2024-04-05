What's happening...

Cody Rhodes’ tour bus caught on fire

April 5, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody Rhodes’ tour bus caught on fire while he was sleeping on Thursday night. Rhodes shared the news via social media and noted that everyone who was onboard is safe.

Powell’s POV: Cody revealed on Friday’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that the items he grabbed were photos of his wife and daughter, and his wrestling boots. Although Rhodes said his suits smell like smoke, the important thing is obviously that he and his family are safe.

