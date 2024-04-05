By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody Rhodes’ tour bus caught on fire while he was sleeping on Thursday night. Rhodes shared the news via social media and noted that everyone who was onboard is safe.

Before you hear it elsewhere – my tour bus caught fire last night 🔥

Everybody is safe and okay

The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans

Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept

— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 5, 2024