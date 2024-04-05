By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Cody Rhodes’ tour bus caught on fire while he was sleeping on Thursday night. Rhodes shared the news via social media and noted that everyone who was onboard is safe.
Before you hear it elsewhere – my tour bus caught fire last night 🔥
Everybody is safe and okay
The 2 items I grabbed before I got off will probably pop wrestling fans
Again, thank you @PhillyFireDept
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 5, 2024
Powell’s POV: Cody revealed on Friday’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that the items he grabbed were photos of his wife and daughter, and his wrestling boots. Although Rhodes said his suits smell like smoke, the important thing is obviously that he and his family are safe.
