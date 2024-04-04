WrestleMania XL night one national anthem performer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Paul Levesque announced that Coco Jones will perform “our country’s National Anthem” for night one of WrestleMania weekend.
Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Lo13x7u2Y
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 4, 2024
Powell’s POV: Jones won a Grammy Award this year for Best R&B Performance. It’s interesting that Levesque listed her as performing the national anthem as opposed to “America The Beautiful”. Vince McMahon was said to be partial to “America The Beautiful”, so this could be another post-Vince change.
