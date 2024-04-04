AEW Dynamite rating: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland contract signing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 752,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 747,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 641,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the April 5, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 877,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Removing the Big Bang Bump and the overrun, it was 729k with no segments over 800k. Ospreay and Swerve have joined Pockets and the Middle Aged Fucks as the biggest channel changers.
Billy Gunn with the biggest quarter hour of the night.