NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Jack Evans, Scorpio Sky, Madman Fulton, Chris Kanyon, Hard Boiled Haggerty

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Harley Race. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.
-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 54 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was an effective show in terms of building to Stand & Deliver.
Birthdays and Notables
-Jack Evans (Jack Miller) is 42.
-Scorpio Sky (Schuyler Andrews) is 41.
-Madman Fulton (Jacob Southwick) is 35.
-The late Chris Kanyon (Chris Klucsarits) took his own life at age 40 on April 2, 2010.
-The late Hard Boiled Haggerty (Don Stansauk) was born on April 2, 1925. He died at age 78 on January 27, 2004.
Be the first to comment