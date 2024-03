IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE personality Maryse Mizanin took to Instagram on Thursday to share good news regarding her health.

Powell’s POV: Maryse has been through a lot and this seems like the best possible news. Here’s wishing her and the Mizanin family the very best.