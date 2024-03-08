AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Julia Hart vs. Robyn Renegade for the TBS Title
-Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Bryan Keith and Komander in a three-way trios match
-Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show will air tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
