TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight

-Josh Alexander vs. Dirty Dango

-Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna

-Ash By Elegance’s second TNA match

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).