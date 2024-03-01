AEW Rampage results (3/1): Murphy’s review of Matt Sydal vs. Magnus in a qualifier for the  scramble match at AEW Revolution, Trish Adora vs. Riho, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 134)

Taped February 24, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena

Aired March 1, 2024 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired and pyro shot off from the stage. Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Matt Menard checked in on commentary. Dasha was the ring announcer…

1. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido. Early highlights include basic mat wrestling by both wresters, followed by a huracanrana by Rugido which sent Castagnoli to the outside. Rugido then dove onto Castagnoli on the floor. Back in the ring, Rugido hit a high cross body, but Castagnoli responded with a clothesline. Castagnoli applied a double wrist lock before sending Rugido to the floor. Back in the ring, Castagnoli hurled Rugido off the second rope for a near fall as the show headed into its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Castagnoli was still in control having re-applied the double wristlock. Down the stretch, Rugido went on an offensive flurry in and out of the ring. Eventually, Castagnoli rebounded with a European uppercut followed by a clothesline for a near fall. Rugido made a brief comeback for several near falls. Rugido attempted an arm bar but Castagnoli turned it into the giant swing for a near fall. Castagnoli hit a series of hammer strikes and hit his Neutralizer finisher for the win.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Rugido in about 12:00.

After the match, the two shook hands before Castagnoli picked up Rugido in a bear hug and kicked him low. Rugido’s tag team partner Magnus ran out with a steel chair and ran Castagnoli off.

Don’s Take: This was a showcase match for Castagnoli as he prepares to team with Jon Moxley against FTR this Sunday at Revolution. I enjoyed the last match between the two teams so Sunday’s match should deliver as well. Rugido was fine, but like the other CMLL talent, it would be nice if those not familiar could get an idea of his character.

A video recapped the closing segment from Dynamite featuring the Young Bucks, Sting, Darby Allin and Ric Flair… [C]

A video previewed the AEW World Championship match between Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page…

2. Lance Archer and “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Luke Langley, Anaya, and Vaught. This was a complete squash for the heels as Archer hit his Everybody Dies finisher on Langley who landed on Vaught for the win.

Lance Archer and “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch defeated. Luke Langley, Anaya, and Vaught in about 2:00.

Don’s Take: A total squash to highlight Archer, who is in the All-Star Scramble match at Revolution. I had high hopes for a Jake Roberts-led faction, but alas….

A video previewed the AEW Women’s World Championship match between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo…

3. Trish Adora vs. Riho. Early highlights include Adora overpowering Riho, with Riho using speed. Riho hit a high cross body onto Adora off the top rope onto the floor. Adora hit a spinning back breaker as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Adora maintained control concentrating on the back. Riho made a comeback hitting a high cross body for a near fall followed by a flurry of offense. Riho hit a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall before getting hit by a big boot. Riho hit a crucifix for a near fall followed by a double knee strike for the win.

Riho defeated Trish Adora in about 8:00.

Don’s Take: Add Riho to the mix for potential contenders for either Julia Hart’s TBS Championship or perhaps as an early opponent for Mercedes Mone. As for Adora, I remember being interested in her story when she first debuted in ROH several years ago, but she seems to be spinning her wheels, which can be said for many associated with that brand.

Alex Marvez was backstage with Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker who were about to go out on a date. Harley Cameron and Saraya confronted the couple. Zak Zodiac got out of a limo beyond Soho and Parker and hit Parker in the back of the knee with a small club. He then struck him with the club in the back of the head while Saraya and Cameron held Soho so she could watch. While walking away, Saraya said to Soho, “You needed me, bitch”… [C]

Mark Henry was back to preview Matt Sydal vs. Magnus and proclaimed that “It’s time for the main event!”…

4. Matt Sydal vs. Magnus for a spot in the All-Star Scramble match at AEW Revolution. Early highlights include basic chain wrestling and two exchanging offensive spots and near falls. Tony Schiavone ran down the Revolution lineup, while Sydal dove onto Magnus on the floor. Sydal hit a standing back moonsault for a near fall. Magnus hit a backbreaker for a near fall as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the break, Magnus hit Angels Wings for a near fall. Sydal attempted a comeback with several offensive moves, strikes and kicks. Sydal hit a brain buster for a near fall. Sydal went for a springboard maneuver, but Magnus kicked his legs out from under him. The two fought on the top rope. Sydal hit a double knee strike off the top rope for a near fall. The two fought on the top rope again. Sydal went for a huracanrana off the top rope but Magnus slipped out causing Sydal to crotch himself on the top rope and fall into the corner. Magnus hit a double knee strike in the corner for the win

Magnus defeated Matt Sydal in about 11:00 to earn a spot in the All-Star Scramble match at AEW Revolution.

Magnus celebrated as the show went off the air…

Don’s Take: For those who know who Magnus is, I’m sure this is a fine addition. The match will be OK for what it is, but is just another one of those matches to get everyone on the show with absolutely no storyline.

Given that this show was taped almost a week ago, this episode of Rampage was more filler and non-relevance than usual. I expect more of the same tomorrow night on the taped Collision. I’ll be filling in for Jason, who’s in for another pay-per-view marathon on Sunday. Until then!