WWE Raw in San Jose (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Sinister Minister, Penta El Zero Miedo, Ric Flair, Maria Kanellis, Steve Lewington, Shinsuke Nakamura, Corey Graves, Bas Rutten, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Verne Gagne, Reid Flair, Sean O’Haire

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Jose, California at SAP Center. The show includes Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and the fallout from the Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. “Survivor” and “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Elimination Chamber event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. We will also be live on Monday, March 4 coming out of AEW Revolution.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Jose, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Huntsville, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-“Sinister Minister” Jim Mitchell is 57 today.

-Penta El Zero Miedo is 39 today.

-The late Verne Gagne was born on February 26, 1926. He died at age 89 on April 27, 2015.

-The late Reid Flair (Richard Reid Fliehr) was born on February 26, 1988. He died of a drug overdose at age 25 on March 29, 2013.

-Ric Flair (Richard Fliehr) turned 75 on Sunday.

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett turned 42 on Sunday.

-Steve Lewington, who worked as DJ Gabriel in WWE, turned 41 on Sunday.

-The late Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) was born on February 25, 1971. He took his own life on September 8, 2014 at age 43.

-Bas Rutten is 59.

-Former WrestleMania celebrity Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 47.

-Shinsuke Nakamura is 44.

-Corey Graves (Matthew Polinsky) is 40.